Force Motors shares gain 7% on inking contract with Indian Defence Forces

Force Motors shares gain 7% on inking contract with Indian Defence Forces

Force Motors was declared as L1 vendor for the procurement of 2,978 Force Gurkha light vehicles (GS 4X4 800 kg Soft Top) by Indian Defence Forces

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Force Motors shares gained 7.4 per cent in trade on Friday, March 28, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹9,444.85 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company signed a contract for an order of 2,978 vehicles from Indian Defence Forces.
 
Around 10:10 AM, Force Motors share price was up 1.51 per cent at ₹8,918.85 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.24 per cent at 77,421.38. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹11,623.85 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹10,272.65 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹6,128.55 per share.
 
 
"We are pleased to inform you that the company has signed a landmark contract for an order of 2978 vehicles from Indian Defence Forces i.e. by Directorate General of Capb, Devp (CD-13/14) General Staff Branch, IHQ of MoD (Army) New Delhi," the filing read. 
 
Force Motors was declared as L1 vendor for the procurement of 2,978 Force Gurkha light vehicles (GS 4X4 800 kg Soft Top) by Indian Defence Forces. The transaction will be carried out in multiple tranches on a timeline of maximum of three years. 
 
Force Motors has been catering to the defence sector for many years through its Gurkha LSV (Light Strike Vehicle) a vehicle renowned for its durability, off-road prowess, and adaptability.  











The Force Gurkha, in particular, has been engineered to excel in the most extreme environments, offering unparalleled performance, superior ground clearance, the highest water wading capacity in its class, and exceptional maneuverability. 
 
"We are honored to continue our association with the Indian Defence Forces through this substantial order. Our vehicles are designed with a focus on quality, reliability, ruggedness, and performance, aligning perfectly with the operational needs of our defence personnel. This order is a testament to the trust and confidence Indian Defence Forces place in Force Motors," said Prasan Firodia, managing director, Force Motors.
 
Founded in 1958 by Shri N. K. Firodia, Force Motors Limited was established with a vision to provide affordable, reliable, and efficient transportation for the masses. Today it's a fully integrated
automobile company specializing in the engineering, development, and manufacture of vehicles, aggregates, and components.
 
In the past one year, Force Motors shares have gained 21 per cent against Sensex's rise of 5.3 per cent. 
 









Topics : Force Motors BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Buzzing stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

