FPIs pump ₹56,771 cr into equities in 8 days; biggest inflow since Dec 2020

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have recently turned aggressive buyers in the Indian stock market. In the past eight trading days, they pumped in over ₹55,000 crore into equities, the highest net inflows in the past six years.

According to the stock exchange data, FPIs net bought shares worth ₹56,771 crore. As per provisional BSE numbers, FPIs bought ₹3,599 crore on October 30, ₹3,114 crore on November 2, ₹6,837 crore on November 3, ₹7,284 crore on November 4, ₹14,975 crore on November 5, ₹13,750 crore on November 6 and ₹7,212 crore on November 9.

As a result, the Sensex staged a spectacular 9.4 per cent rally in the past eight trading days. Meanwhile, since October 26, the benchmark index surged 10.9 per cent. FIIs have turned major buyers in index heavyweights across financials, information technology (IT), automobiles and telecom.

Till October, in the first 10 months of the calendar year 2026, FPIs net sold equity shares amounting to ₹2.95 trillion, NSDL data shows. FPIs were sellers of ₹3.63 trillion via stock exchanges, while they invested ₹68,763 crore in primary market & others.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Earlier, between November 17, 2020 and December 18, 2020, FPIs pumped in ₹70,819 crore into equities in 23 straight trading days, exchange data shows.

So, what changed FPIs' buying stance this time?

“The sudden change in FPI stance was triggered by the artificial intelligence (AI) sell-off in the US and other AI markets like South Korea, Taiwan and Japan. This sell-off, in turn, was triggered by fears surrounding data centre spending in the US. The Democrats, who won both the chambers of the Congress, are opposed to indiscriminate data centre spending. They will demand guard rails for AI,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments.

The AI sell-off has made India, widely regarded as a non-AI trade, attractive for FPIs. Furthermore, impressive earnings growth in India and the attractive large-cap valuations, made India a favoured investment destination, said V K Vijayakumar.

According to Dheeraj Gaur, Chief Investment Strategy Officer, Choice Wealth, the US midterm results were read as raising the odds of a de-escalation in the US–Iran conflict, and Brent fell about 13 per cent to roughly $98 – its steepest weekly drop since the start of Covid. Cheaper oil is the single biggest relief for India’s inflation, current account and rupee and the rupee strengthened to about ₹93.90 per dollar from around ₹95.4 a week ago.

Second, the AI trade cracked. A tech rout on Thursday took the Nasdaq down 5.5 per cent and the S&P 500 4.4 per cent, after weak Qualcomm results and worries about slowing AI-infrastructure spending, and Korea and Japan fell about 6 per cent on Friday. Global funds have been rotating out of AI-linked names into markets like India, which has little AI exposure – Indian IT stocks even rose. And third, India simply looked cheap after a poor year, with earnings holding up, said Dheeraj Gaur.

“In just one week, FPIs wiped out a whole month of selling – about ₹45,960 crore of provisional buying and about ₹38,971 crore on a settled basis, almost all of it secondary-market. Cheaper oil, a stronger rupee and a rotation out of AI did the heavy lifting. The test now is whether the buying survives a stronger US labour market, a possible December Fed hike and a very stretched seven-day run,” added Dheeraj Gaur.

Apart from strong FPI flows, analysts believe that better-than-expected Q2 earnings have further lifted investor sentiment.

“Improving FII participation and better-than-expected corporate earnings have strengthened expectations of an upgrade to the FY27 earnings outlook, supporting market sentiment. While several key macro tailwinds appear to be increasingly priced in, valuation comfort, particularly in large caps, easing geopolitical concerns, moderation in crude oil prices from recent peaks, and prospects of a double-digit earnings recovery provide a constructive medium-term backdrop. Investors are now awaiting India and US inflation data for fresh cues on the interest-rate trajectory, while crude oil prices and global risk sentiment remain key near-term monitorables,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments.

Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.