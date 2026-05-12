Fractal Analytics shares rise 6%, hits all-time high on posting healthy Q4

Fractal Analytics shares jumped 7.5 per cent on BSE, logging an all-time high at ₹1,119.6 per share. However, at 10:44 AM, Fractal Analytics share price pared some gains and was up 1.92 per cent at ₹1,078.75 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.93 per cent at 75,305.25.

The buying on the counter came after the company reported its Q4FY26 numbers on Monday, after market hours. In the March quarter (Q4FY26), Fractal Analytics reported a net profit of ₹117.8 crore , as compared ₹54.8 crore in the same period last year, up 115 per cent. On a sequential basis, the net profit increased 14.8 per cent.

Its revenue from operations stood at ₹886.3 crore, as compared to ₹757.5 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 17 per cent. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, revenue grew 3.7 per cent.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Growth was led by a strong performance in the Healthcare and Life Sciences (HLS) segment, which grew 82 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) segment, which grew 42 per cent Y-o-Y. The Consumer-Packaged Goods and Retail (CPGR) segment grew at 11 per cent Y-o-Y, while the Telecom, Media and Technology (TMT) segment declined 19 per cent Y-o-Y due to client-specific issues.

Fractal further expanded its relationships with existing clients, resulting in a net revenue retention (NRR) of 112 per cent in Q4 FY26. During the period, Fractal had an industry-leading net promoter score (NPS) of 81. Fractal’s gross margin in Q4 was 48.2 per cent, an expansion of 47 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y. Adjusted Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin expanded by 189 bps to 22 per cent. Net income grew 109 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹116 crore.

“We wrapped up FY 2026 on a strong note, with robust revenue and profit growth while delivering AI-led transformation for our clients. AI is becoming more capable every day: AI that can plan, reason, and act through complex Net Revenue Retention in our Fractal.ai segment measures how effectively we retain and expand revenue from our existing clients over a defined period and is calculated by comparing the current period’s revenue from the clients who existed at the start of the period, with their revenue in the previous period - including the effects of upsells, cross-sells and contractions enterprise work - and this frontier intelligence is becoming much more affordable to deploy. This, in no uncertain terms, means that enterprise AI is taking off. And it is exactly what Fractal was built for,” said Srikanth Velamakanni, Group CEO, Fractal Analytics.