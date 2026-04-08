Forex curbs not permanent, aligned with market conditions: RBI governor

The recent regulatory measures to address volatility in the foreign exchange market, such as capping banks’ net open position in the onshore deliverable market, are temporary and aligned with current market conditions and do not signal any structural shift, Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra said at the post-policy press conference.

He said that the $100 million limit on open positions is not intended to be permanent, and the RBI remains committed in the long term to the development, broadening and deepening of these markets through the internationalisation of the rupee.

“These are reactions to the specific market movements. In any sense, they are not signalling any structural change. We stand committed long term to the development, broadening and deepening of these markets through the internationalisation of the rupee. These are not measures which are going to remain there forever,” the governor said.

The rupee, which declined over 4 per cent in March following the West Asia conflict, has gained 2.4 per cent since these directions came into force.

On March 27, the central bank directed banks to restrict daily net open forex positions to $100 million, superseding earlier frameworks that linked limits to capital levels, with compliance required by April 10.

Banks had approached the RBI seeking relaxation shortly after the move, but the request was turned down. Some lenders initially tried to reduce exposure by passing on positions to clients, but a clarification issued on April 1 prohibited such practices, requiring banks to unwind positions within their own balance sheets.

T Rabi Sankar, deputy governor at the RBI, said at the post-policy press conference that recent measures have not restricted foreign investors from hedging in domestic markets, and all participants continue to have full access to hedging avenues.

He added that the central bank will closely monitor how markets respond. Initially, the RBI had only asked for positions to be wound down by imposing limits. However, after assessing market behaviour, it observed that while market makers and authorised dealers typically act responsibly and contribute to market depth, some positions were being shifted around instead of being reduced.

“As an initial step, we expected the signal to calm markets, but that did not happen. Positions were being reassigned, so we had to take further measures to contain them,” he said while explaining the reason for barring banks from offering NDF contracts to their clients.

The rupee has been on an appreciation streak for the past five trading sessions.

On Wednesday, the rupee appreciated 0.4 per cent against the dollar on the back of a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran, said dealers. The local currency settled at 92.58 per dollar, against the previous close of 92.99 per dollar.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond witnessed its sharpest single-day decline since May 10, 2022, on the back of a fall in crude oil prices, said dealers. The benchmark yield settled at 6.90 per cent, against the previous close of 7.05 per cent.

Further, trading activity in the bond market also picked up, with volumes rising after a relatively subdued previous session when yields had hovered above 7 per cent. Dealers said that investors who had earlier stayed on the sidelines amid geopolitical uncertainty have started building positions, contributing to the rally.

“The decline in bond yields was largely driven by the ceasefire and easing geopolitical tensions, rather than the monetary policy. The policy itself was largely a non-event for the market. With clarity improving, participants who were earlier on the sidelines have started building positions, leading to higher volumes and yields moving below earlier levels,” said a dealer at a primary dealership. The first monetary policy of the current financial year, announced on Wednesday, left the policy repo rate unchanged.

Brent crude oil prices fell by nearly 14 per cent to $94.10 per barrel, while the dollar index was trading at 98.98, against the previous day’s 99.52. The dollar index measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies.