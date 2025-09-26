Friday, September 26, 2025 | 07:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
H2FY26 borrowing calendar: G-sec yields set to fall as weekly supply eases

H2FY26 borrowing calendar: G-sec yields set to fall as weekly supply eases

RBI's borrowing calendar extends weekly issuances into March and trims ultra-long supply, with the 10-year yield expected to open below 6.50 per cent on Monday

The pace of foreign inflows into the government bond market, following the inclusion of Indian bonds in JPMorgan's Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GBI-EM), has been slower than expected, maintaining yield stability, dealers said.

Gross market borrowing of Rs 6.77 trillion is scheduled to be completed through 22 weekly auctions till March 6, 2026. (Illustration: Binay Sinha)

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 7:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Government bond yields are expected to soften following the release of the borrowing calendar for the second half of the current financial year, as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended weekly issuances into March instead of closing them in February, thereby reducing supply pressure, dealers said. The central bank has also cut the allocation of ultra-long issuances of 30–50 years by 5.5 per cent, increasing the share of shorter-tenure bonds of three- and five-year maturity.
 
The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond is expected to open below 6.50 per cent on Monday, compared to the close of 6.52 per cent on Friday, dealers said.
 
 
Gross market borrowing of Rs 6.77 trillion is scheduled to be completed through 22 weekly auctions till March 6, 2026.
 
“The calendar is according to the demand made by the banks. The yield curve was bear-steepening, now it will flatten as they have reduced the allocation in the longer tenure,” said a senior executive at a private bank. “The extension of the auction period is also a breather. There is not a drastic reduction in weekly supply, but it is positive for the market,” he added.
 
Market participants said the calendar matches prevailing investor appetite. 

Government securities borrowing in the first half was spread across 3-year (5.3 per cent), 5-year (11.3 per cent), 7-year (8.2 per cent), 10-year (26.2 per cent), 15-year (14.0 per cent), 30-year (10.5 per cent), 40-year (14.0 per cent), and 50-year (10.5 per cent) maturities, with the highest share concentrated in the 10-year segment.
 
In the second half, the share of borrowing (including green bonds) under different maturities will be: 3-year (6.6 per cent), 5-year (13.3 per cent), 7-year (8.1 per cent), 10-year (28.4 per cent), 15-year (14.2 per cent), 30-year (9.2 per cent), 40-year (11.1 per cent), and 50-year (9.2 per cent).
 
“The yield (benchmark 10-year bond) will open below 6.50 per cent,” said the treasury head of a private bank. “Now the market will eye the outcome of the Monetary Policy Meeting for further cues,” he added.
 
Bond yields have surged across the board despite a 100 basis points reduction in the policy repo rate since February, which included a front-loaded rate cut of 50 basis points in the June monetary policy review.
 
A combination of factors — oversupply of long-duration bonds, fading hopes of further rate cuts, and short positions by investors — has reversed monetary transmission in the bond market.
 
Since the 50 basis points cut in June, the benchmark bond yield has risen by 26 basis points.
 

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 7:08 PM IST

