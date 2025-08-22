Friday, August 22, 2025 | 08:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bond yields rise to around five-month high on fears of increased supply

Bond yields rise to around five-month high on fears of increased supply

Market participants said that the yield on the benchmark 10-year bond might rise to 6.58-6.60 per cent during the next week

State bond yields harden on heavy supply and weak investor demand

The yield on the 10-year benchmark government bond has risen 30 bps since the 50 bps cut in the policy repo rate by the Reserve Bank of India's rate-setting panel on June 6. | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 8:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Government bond yields rose on Friday amid fears of increased debt supply, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond settling at 6.55 per cent, up 2 bps from yesterday, the highest since March 28.
 
Market participants said that the yield on the benchmark 10-year bond might rise to 6.58–6.60 per cent during the next week.
 
“The overall sentiment in the bond market is down, and the yield (on the benchmark 10-year government bond) might rise to 6.58 per cent and then to 6.60 per cent,” said a dealer at a primary dealership. “Mutual funds were on the selling side,” he added.
 
 
The yield on the 10-year benchmark government bond has risen 30 bps since the 50 bps cut in the policy repo rate by the Reserve Bank of India's rate-setting panel on June 6.
 
The central government has proposed a simplification and reduction of GST rates by eliminating the 12 per cent and 28 per cent slabs. The proposal will be placed before the GST Council for approval in its September or October meeting.

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 8:13 PM IST

