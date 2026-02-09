Monday, February 09, 2026 | 11:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Kalyan Jewellers share price jumps 12% after Q3 net profit surges 90% YoY

Kalyan Jewellers share price jumps 12% after Q3 net profit surges 90% YoY

The scrip jumped 11.7 per cent to the day's high of ₹424.70 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE)

Kalyan Jewellers share price today

Kalyan Jewellers share price jumped 11 per cent on Monday.

Ananya Chaudhuri Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 11:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Kalyan Jewllers India share price today

Kalyan Jewellers India share price jumped nearly 12 per cent in Monday's session after its third-quarter (Q3FY26) net profit nearly doubled. The scrip jumped 11.7 per cent to the day's high of ₹424.7 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). 
 
As of 10:27 AM, Kalyan Jewellers India share price was trading 10.8 per cent higher at ₹421.4 per share. Around 23.5 million shares have changed hands on NSE thus far. 
 
In the last 12 months, Kalyan Jewellers India's share price fell 21.84 per cent, as against a 9.5 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index.   FOLLOW LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
 

Why did Kalyan Jewellers India share price rise today?

Kalyan Jewellers India share price rose on Monday after the company reported a significant increase in net profit during the October–December quarter (Q3Y26). The bottom line jumped 90 per cent on year to ₹416.3 crore from ₹219 crore in the same quarter a year ago. 
 
The revenue increased 42 per cent on year to ₹10,343.4 crore in the third quarter (Q3FY26) ₹7,278.1 crore last year, according to an exchange filing. 

Also Read

gold, silver, jewellery, gems, ornaments

Gems & Jewellery stocks: Goldiam, Kalyan, Senco, Thangamayil zoom up to 18%

BSE, Stock Markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 500 pts, SmallCap index 2%; PSB, Realty indices rise up to 3.6%

Anthropic, Claude, OpenAI, ChatGPT, Superbowl

Claude AI could worsen analyst groupthink in already volatile markets

Experts recommend a buy and hold strategy as market reacts to the India-US, India-EU trade deals.

Markets pricing in trade deal positives; buy the dips and hold: Analysts

IPO

Fractal Analytics vs Aye Finance IPO: Where should you park your money?

Outlook

Kalyan Jewellers India is focused on increasing the share of revenue from non-south markets in India. In the international markets, the company will carry out a calibrated expansion in the Middle East noting good business traction for the last two years.  Kalyan Jewellers India is targeting the same store sales growth (SSSG) of mid to high single digits going forward. 
 
The company expects the capital-efficient franchise store strategy may accelerate the return on capital employed (ROCE) from the current levels. The capital-light franchise store strategy will also drive the new showroom openings.  ALSO READ | SBI shares hit record high after Q3; brokerages raise target up to ₹1,300

Motilal Oswal Financial Services| Buy | target price: ₹600

According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Kalyan Jewellers India’s growth momentum continued in the December quarter (Q3FY26). The jeweller has beaten the brokerage's estimates.
 
Kalyan Jewellers India has established itself as a leading brand with the scale-up of franchise business and stable-success in non-southern markets, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.
 
The brokerage maintained a constructive view on Kalyan Jewellers India, noting its consistent customer acquisition, improved operating margin, and deleveraging balance sheet.  Motilal Oswal Financial Services estimates 21 per cent revenue, 18 per cent Earnings before Interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda), and 22 per cent profit after tax (PAT) compound annual growth rates (CAGR) for the financial years 2026, 2027, and 2028.  
    ============== 
 
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.
 

More From This Section

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Nifty PSU Bank index rallies nearly 4%, hits new high; what's driving PSBs?

Tata Steel share price, q3 results

Tata Steel shares hit all-time high post Q3; brokerages raise target price

Britannia Q3 results preview

Britannia Q3 preview: Profit may rise 18%; margins, volumes to improve

Stocks to watch today

Stocks to Watch today: Tata Steel, SBI, Hind Zinc, BEML, PFC, Aurobindo

Aakash Shah of Choice Broking recommends buy in Schneider, Senores and Sundaram Finance on February 9, 2026.

Sundaram Finance, Senores trading near breakout points; check strategy

Topics : Kalyan Jewellers Q3 results Buzzing stocks buzzing stock stock market trading Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayPFC-REC MergerBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenGate 2026 Exam DatePersonal Finance