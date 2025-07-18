Route Mobile share price falls over 4% on weak Q1; check key numbers here

Route Mobile share price: Route Mobile shares were under pressure on the last trading day of the week i.e. Friday, July 18, 2025, with the stock dropping as much as 4.35 per cent to an intraday low of ₹965.05 per share.
Around 12:00 noon, Route Mobile share price was trading 3.84 per cent lower at ₹970.25. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.66 per cent lower at 81,712.98 levels. Follow Stock Market LIVE Updates Today
Why is Route Mobile share price under pressure today?
Route Mobile share price dropped after the company posted a weak set of results in the June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26).
The company reported a subdued performance in the first quarter of FY26, with its net profit declining 27.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹58.8 crore, as compared to ₹81.2 crore in the same period last year (Q1FY25).
Route Mobile’s revenue also saw a dip of 4.8 per cent, coming in at ₹1,050.8 crore in Q1FY26 versus ₹1,103.4 crore in Q1FY25.
Also Read
At the operating front, the company’s Ebitda fell 24 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹94 crore in the June quarter of FY26, from ₹123.7 crore in the June quarter of FY25.
Ebitda margin contracted to 8.9 per cent in Q1FY26, from 11.2 per cent a year ago.
Also, Gautam Badalia resigned as the chief executive officer (CEO), effective July 17, 2025
The board, meanwhile, approved re-designation of Rajdipkumar Gupta as the managing director and chief executive officer (MD and CEO), effective today, July 18, 2025
Rajdipkumar Gupta, CEO and managing director, Route Mobile, said, “We are navigating a dynamic market environment, marked by continued softness in the A2P SMS segment. While revenue has declined – partly due to the loss of low margin business and customer shifts to alternate channels – gross margin performance has improved, leading to stronger Ebitda margin over last quarter. This reflects our commitment to driving sustainable, quality-led growth with a strong focus on profitability. Encouragingly, we are seeing healthy traction across our non-SMS product lines, validating our diversification strategy. Our strategic initiatives include expansion of RCS based solution revenues, deepening partnerships with global system integrators, expanding the footprint of our MNO firewall solutions, and shaping our approach to the telecom API opportunity.”
“As we continue to execute with discipline and clarity in a rapidly evolving communication landscape, we remain confident in our ability to build a more resilient and value-accretive business,” Gupta added. ALSO READ | Clean Science shares tank 7% post Q1 results; should you buy, sell or hold?
About Route Mobiles
Established in 2004, Route Mobile Limited (RML) is a leading cloud communications platform service provider that serves enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players, and mobile network operators (MNOs).
Its comprehensive portfolio includes solutions for business messaging, voice, email, SMS filtering, analytics, and monetisation.
The company caters to a wide range of industries, including social media, banking and financial services, e-commerce, and travel.
Headquartered in Mumbai, the company has a strong global footprint across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Americas.
Route Mobile is now part of the Proximus Group, a digital services provider based in Belgium with operations in international markets.