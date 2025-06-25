Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 01:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RBI extends interbank call money market timings by 2 hours from July 1

RBI extends interbank call money market timings by 2 hours from July 1

The revised timings for the call market will be 9:00 a.m. IST to 7:00 p.m. IST

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

The central bank also extended the hours for market repo and tri-party repo to 4:00 p.m. IST, with effect from August 1.

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday extended the trading hours for the interbank call money market by 2 hours to 7:00 p.m. IST, with effect from July 1.

Banks borrow and lend money in the call market.

The revised timings for the call market will be 9:00 a.m. IST to 7:00 p.m. IST.

The central bank also extended the hours for market repo and tri-party repo to 4:00 p.m. IST, with effect from August 1. 

In May, a working group set up by the central bank had recommended longer operating hours for the interbank money markets.

 

The trading hours for government bonds, foreign exchange and interest rate derivative markets have been left unchanged.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

