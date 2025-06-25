Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 10:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / What led to 4% rise in Snowman Logistic share price today? more info inside

What led to 4% rise in Snowman Logistic share price today? more info inside

Snowman Logistics shares rose after the company announced the commencement of operations at two newly constructed, state-of-the-art temperature-controlled warehouses located in Kolkata & Krishnapatnam

Snowman Logistics

For Q4FY25, Snowman Logistics reported total revenue of ₹137.01 crore, an increase of 8 per cent from ₹126.54 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. | Snowman Logistics | Wikipedia

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Snowman Logistics share price: Snowman Logistics share price was buzzing in trade on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, with the stock jumping up to 3.65 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹61.85 per share.
 
However, by 10:24 AM, Snowman Logistics shares were off day’s high, and were trading 2.28 per cent higher at ₹61.03 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.60 per cent higher at 82,547.60 levels.
 

Why did Snowman Logistics share price rise today?

 
Snowman Logistics shares gained traction in trade today after the company announced the commencement of operations at two newly constructed, state-of-the-art temperature-controlled warehouses located in Kolkata and Krishnapatnam.
 
 
The Kolkata facility has a capacity of 5,630 pallets, while the Krishnapatnam warehouse adds another 3,927 pallets, taking the company’s total pallet capacity to 1,50,754 across 43 warehouses in 20 cities. Snowman also operates a fleet of 296 owned and over 325 leased refrigerated vehicles across India.
 
These new warehouses are equipped with advanced automation and technology to boost operational efficiency. They will serve a broad spectrum of industries, including seafood, dairy, ice cream, QSR items, ready-to-eat meals, bakery and confectionery products, fruits and vegetables, and pharmaceuticals—boosting the company’s reach and growth potential.

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Rites rises 3% on securing ₹28.5 crore order from Gujarat Urban Development

Arisinfra Solutions IPO listing

Negative debut: Arisinfra Solutions lists at 8% discount on NSE, 6% on BSE

Stock market

Here's why Bajel Projects share price hit 5% upper limit today; details

market, stock trading, trading

BLS E-Services shares gain 5% on deal to acquire SBI, HDFC Bank CSP network

image

Timex Group hits 5% lower circuit as OFS opens for non-retail investors

 
Prem Kishan Dass Gupta, chairman, Snowman Logistic, said, “The completion of our Kolkata and Krishnapatnam facility marks another significant step in our mission to provide best-in-class cold chain solutions. We are very confident that the requirement for cold chain will grow exponentially in the country, and we will continue to expand our network.”
 

Snowman Logistics Q4 results

 
For Q4FY25, Snowman Logistics reported total revenue of ₹137.01 crore, an increase of 8 per cent from ₹126.54 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. 
 
Profit After Tax (PAT) for the quarter stood at ₹3.90 crore, up from ₹2.15 crore in Q4FY24. 
 
At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter was ₹24.38 crore, compared to ₹29.86 crore in the year-ago period.
 
For the full financial year, the company posted revenue of ₹552.53 crore, reflecting a growth of 9.8 per cent over ₹503.37 crore in FY24. Full-year Ebitda came in at ₹93.53 crore (FY24: ₹108.32 crore), while PAT was ₹5.69 crore, compared to ₹12.71 crore in the previous year.
 

About Snowman Logistics

 
Snowman Logistics is among the leading providers of integrated temperature-controlled logistics services in India, serving the diverse cold chain requirements of clients across the country.
 
The company operates 43 strategically located warehouses with a total pallet capacity of 1,50,754, spread across 20 cities, including key hubs such as Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. Snowman’s network supports a wide base of reputed clients handling bulk temperature-sensitive goods.
 
The company’s service portfolio includes logistics support for dairy products like butter and cheese, canned food, poultry and meat, seafood, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare products.
 
Last checked on BSE, Snowman Logistics’ market capitalisation stood at ₹1,019.74 crore. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.
 
The 52-week high of Snowman Logistics is ₹91.55, while its 52-week low is ₹42.97 per share. 

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, Stock Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets at day's high; Sensex zooms 550 pts; SmallCap index rises over 1%

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

Influx Healthtech lists at 38% premium on NSE SME, beats GMP estimates

Stock market

KEC International share price pops 5% on this deal win; key details here

Mayasheel Ventures IPO allotment status

Mayasheel Ventures IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

PremiumStock market

DIIs pour record ₹3.5 trillion into Indian equities in H1 CY25

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian equities Snowman Logistics logistics stocks logistics sector Share price Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOUGC Net 2025 Exam Date Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon