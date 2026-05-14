GQG sells Adani Ent shares; ASK, Lighthouse launch private credit funds

GQG Partners on Thursday sold a 0.46 per cent stake in Adani Enterprises to mop up ₹1,435 crore, according to exchange data. GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund offloaded 5.89 million shares of Adani Enterprises at an average price of ₹2,435.6 apiece, which were bought by SBI Mutual Fund. At the end of March 2026 quater, GQG held 3.9 per cent stake in the Adani group flagship via two different funds. Shares of Adani Enterprises last closed at ₹2,713.6.

Bagmane Prime Office Reit gains on mkt debut

Units of Bagmane Prime Office Reit ended nearly 4 per cent higher on their trading debut on Thursday, closing at ₹103.7 against the issue price of ₹100. The Reit’s ₹3,405 crore initial public offering (IPO) had received strong investor response, with the issue subscribed nearly 25 times. Bagmane Prime Office Reit is focused on owning and managing premium Grade A+ office parks in Bengaluru.

ASK, Lighthouse launch private credit funds

Asset managers ASK Alternates and Lighthouse Canton have separately launched private credit funds to tap India’s expanding private credit market. ASK Alternates is targeting a corpus of ₹2,500 crore, while Lighthouse Canton plans to raise ₹1,200 crore through its new fund. Both funds are focused on senior secured lending strategies and are targeting high-teen returns.