Granules surges 18% in 1 month; why pharma stock hits 52-week high today?

Granules surges 18% in 1 month; why pharma stock hits 52-week high today?

Granules India plans to raise up to ₹1,762 crore from promoter, and non-promoter groups through a mix of convertible warrants and preferential issue of equity shares.

Granules India

Granules India | Image: X/@GranulesIndia

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

Granules India share price today

 
Share price of Granules India hit a 52-week high of ₹626.85, gaining 2 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade. The stock price of the pharmaceutical company surpassed its previous high of ₹621.10 touched on January 7, 2025.
 
In the past one month, Granules India has outperformed the market by surging 18 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.85 per cent, while the BSE Healthcare index was down 0.27 per cent during the period. The stock price of Granules has bounced back by 45 per cent from its August month low of ₹433 on the BSE.
 

Why did pharma stock hit a 52-week high on Wednesday?

Granules plans to raise ₹1462.5 crore by issuing 25 million convertible warrants (fully paid equity shares) for ₹585 to the members of promoter group and non-promoter investor category payable in one or more tranches within a period of 18 months of allotment. 
 
The company will additionally raise ₹300 crore by issuing 5.1 million fully paid-equity shares for ₹585 on preferential basis to various non-promoter investor category.
 
Granules India on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, after market hours informed that the board has approved the raising of funds through issuance of convertible warrants and equity shares on preferential basis.

ICICI Securities view on Granules India

ICICI Securities in note said that the brokerage firm had modelled the capex requirement of ₹1,700 crore during FY26 and FY27 by considering the debt. However, the current announcement could be EPS dilutive in the short term. The raising of funds is expected to dilute equity by 11 per cent on a fully diluted basis while it will increase the promoters' shareholding from 38.8 per cent to 43.7 per cent.   ALSO READ | Why did Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price rise 3% in trade today? 
The brokerage firm believes the funds to be earmarked for the company's expansion plans into high growth segments like Oncology and GLP -1 (peptides). However, it further said it will get more clarity on the fund deployment in the coming quarterly earnings call.

Choice Institutional Equities maintain positive view on Granules

Analysts at Choice Institutional Equities maintain a positive view on Granules, supported by its strong execution capabilities and expected operational ramp-up post-Gagillapur clearance (by January 2026) alongside the scale-up at Genome Valley. While margins are likely to remain stable in FY26E, the brokerage firm in the Q2 result update said they expect improvement thereafter as remediation costs subside. Over the longer term, growth will be driven by new launches in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and peptides divisions, which are expected to contribute meaningfully from FY27 onwards.
 
“We have revised our estimates marginally upward by 1.5 per cent/2.1 per cent for FY26E/FY27E and continue to value the stock at 20x FY27–28E average EPS, resulting in a revised target price of ₹660 (from ₹640). However, given the recent run up in stock we revise our rating to ADD (from BUY),” analysts said.
 

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

