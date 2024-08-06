Graphite India stock jumps 8% after reporting Rs 237 cr net profit in Q1

The stock price of Graphite India surged up to 8.38 per cent to Rs 46.62 per share on the BSE in Tuesday’s intraday deals. This came after the company reported a net profit of Rs 237 crore in the first quarter of financial year 2024-24 (Q1FY25).

On Tuesday, Graphite India reported a net profit of Rs 237 crore in Q1FY25, a solid turnaround from a loss of Rs 30 crore in the same quarter last year. Consolidated revenue from operations declined by 2.5 per cent to Rs 728 crore, compared to Rs 747 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company saw a notable increase in other income, rising to Rs 194 crore from Rs 78 crore year-on-year. Additionally, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) reached Rs 113 crore, a substantial improvement from an Ebitda loss of Rs 91 crore in the June quarter of the previous year. The company's Ebitda margin for the quarter stood at 15.5 per cent.

Graphite India is engaged in production of graphite electrodes, other miscellaneous graphite and carbon products and related processing. It manufactures glass reinforced plastic (GRP) pipes and high speed steel and alloy steel.

Power constitutes one of the major costs of electrode production. For captive consumption it has an installed capacity of 18 mega watt of power generation through the hydel route.

The company's manufacturing facilities are located at Nasik in Maharashtra Durgapur in West Bengal's Bangalore Mandya and Mysore in Karnataka and Barauni in Jharkhand. Graphite India operates in three segments namely Graphite and Carbon Power and Others.

The market capitalisation of Graphite India is Rs 9,934 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). It falls under the BSE SmallCap category. The company’s stock is trading at a price to earnings multiple of 10.91 times with an earning per share of Rs 44.63.

At 01:55 PM; the share price of the company was up 5 per cent at Rs 511.20 per share on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE Sensex soared by 0.18 per cent to 78,902 levels.