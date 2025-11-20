Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 11:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Radico Khaitan surges 6%, hits record high; analysts see more upside

Radico Khaitan surges 6%, hits record high; analysts see more upside

Looking ahead, Radico's management remains confident of delivering strong double-digit growth in the Prestige & Above category, enhanced profitability and a continuous focus on cash flow generation.

Radico Khaitan

Radico Khaitan | Source: www.radicokhaitan.com

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Radico Khaitan share price

 
Shares of Radico Khaitan hit an all-time high of ₹3,430, surging 6 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day on healthy business outlook. The stock price of the breweries & distilleries company surpassed its previous high of ₹3,421.70 touched on October 23, 2025.
 
In the past six months, Radico Khaitan has outperformed the market soaring 36 per cent, as compared to 5 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

What’s driving liquor stock?

 
Radico Khaitan (Radico) is among the oldest and one of the largest manufacturers of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in India. The company is also one of the largest providers of branded IMFL to the Canteen Stores Department (CSD), which has significant business barriers to entry.
 
 
With the reopening of Telangana market and the free market approach adopted by Andhra Pradesh (AP), Radico has posted a strong growth in these states. For AP, the market share improved from 10 per cent in FY25 to 30 per cent in the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26).  ALSO READ | Reliance Power shares gain 4% amid plans to strengthen governance 
The company delivered a strong all-around performance with total IMFL volume of 9.34 million cases reflecting a 38 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth. Prestige & Above (P&A) category continued steady upward trajectory, and recorded 22 per cent volume growth and a 24 per cent value growth, with realisation improved by 2.1 per cent YoY basis.

Also Read

Jaiprakash Power, Adani Enterprises share price

JP Power up 12% as Adani Ent's rescue plan for JAL gets creditors' approval

Karizma XMR, Hero Motocorp

Hero MotoCorp shares rally 12% in 8 days, eye record high; upside left?

Image via Shutterstock

Avanti surges 10% on heavy volumes, Apex hits 52-week high; here's why

Market capital of ancillary firms shrink as automobile sector slowdown

Lumax Auto up 4% as Phillip Capital initiates with 'Buy,' eyes 36% upside

LG Electronics share price

LG Electronics gains 3%; Morgan Stanley, Dolat Capital initiate coverage

 
Looking ahead, the management remains confident of delivering strong double-digit growth in the Prestige & Above category, enhanced profitability and a continuous focus on cash flow generation.
 
On the profitability front, gross margin stood at 43.6 per cent, flat on YoY basis and up from 43 per cent in Q1FY26. The stability in margins reflects a benign raw material environment and the company’s disciplined cost management even as the mix tilted towards the regular segment this quarter. The management remains optimistic that ENA (Extra Neutral Alcohol) and grain prices will stay stable to favourable for the rest of FY26, providing continued margin support.

Analysts see more upside in Radico’s stock price

 
Analysts at ICICI Securities recommend a Buy rating on Radico with a price target of ₹3,710 (valuing at 61x average FY27-28E earnings).
 
Luxury portfolio is expected to achieve revenue of ₹500 crore, largely volume-led in FY26. The brokerage firm expects P&A segment sales volume to grow at CAGR of 19 per cent over FY25-28E (revenue growth of 22 per cent). On the other hand, regular segment sales volume has grown by 67 per cent YoY to 10.5 million cases, driven by change in route to market strategy in Andhra Pradesh. Q3 will be another quarter of strong sales for regular brands and then analysts should expect a normal growth of 6-8 per cent in the regular brands. Overall, the brokerage firm expects Radico’s revenue to grow at a CAGR of 19 per cent over FY25-28E.  ALSO READ | JP Power share price up 12% as Adani Ent's rescue plan for JAL gets creditors' approval 
According to analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Radico’s debt is likely to decline steadily, supported by healthy free cash flow generation. The company has reduced net debt by ₹140 crore since March 2025 and is on track to be debt free by FY27. 
 
Radico remains focused on accelerating the premium and luxury growth while driving greater efficiency across operations with disciplined capital allocation. The valuation gap with United Spirits has narrowed significantly, reflecting market recognition of Radico’s brand strength and execution. Despite past margin pressures, the company’s ability to sustain premium-led volume growth makes it a compelling long-term story, the brokerage firm said. Analysts believe a ~35 per cent EPS CAGR provides adequate support for sustaining rich valuations. The brokerage firm values the company at 60x P/E on Sep’27E EPS to derive a target price of ₹3,600. 
 

More From This Section

Nvidia results

Nvidia's bullish outlook: What it means for Mag 7, Indian IT and FII flows

Reliance Power share price

Reliance Power shares gain 4% amid plans to strengthen governance

Stock Market LIVE, November 20, 2025

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 277 pts, Nifty eyes 26,150; SMIDs gather pace

CINEMA, CINEMA HALL, BOX OFFICE, MULTIPLEX

UFO Moviez share price zooms 14% on strategic pact with Miraj Cinemas

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Here's why APL Apollo Tubes stock is up in trade today; buy, sell or hold?

Topics : The Smart Investor Radico Khaitan stock market trading Liquor firms Market trends Q2 results ICICI Securities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleEA F1 26 ReleaseBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st Installment Release Textile IndustryPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon