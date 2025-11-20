Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sunita Tools rises 4% as Avisan Group deal marks naval defence entry

Sunita Tools rises 4% as Avisan Group deal marks naval defence entry

The stock was in demand after it bought a majority stake in Avisan Global Tech and Avisan Engineering Enterprises, Avisan Group companies

Sunita Tools share price

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sunita Tools shares rose 3.5 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹840 per share. At 12:07 PM, Sunita Tools’ shares were trading 3.5 per cent higher at ₹840 per share on BSE. In comparison, BSE Sensex was up 0.33 per cent at 85,469.38.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹513.24 crore. The stock’s 52-week high was at ₹1,063.8 per share and 52-week low at ₹527.1. 

Why were Sunita Tools shares rising in trade?

The stock was in demand after it bought a majority stake in Avisan Global Tech and Avisan Engineering Enterprises, Avisan Group companies.
 
 
With this acquisition, Sunita Tools ventures into the naval and shipbuilding part of the defence industry. The Avisan Group specialises in weapons installation, shipbuilding, ship retrofitting, and other naval defence activities.
 
The Avisan Group reported combined sales of over ₹6.27 crore in FY25 and has an order book exceeding ₹20.53 crore from reputable defence and shipbuilding clients, including the Navy Weapons Dept, Hindustan Shipyard, Goa Shipyard, Cummins, and Larsen & Toubro, according to the filing. 

Also Read

Gretex Corporate Services share price

Gretex Corporate Services rises 5% as arm Gretex Share Broking plans IPO

bull markets, markets

Why did Epack Prefab Technologies shares skyrocket 10% today; Find out here

Mahindra Holidays share price

Mahindra Holidays shares gain 7% on plans to foray into leisure hospitality

Jaiprakash Power, Adani Enterprises share price

JP Power up 12% as Adani Ent's rescue plan for JAL gets creditors' approval

Reliance Power share price

Reliance Power shares gain 4% amid plans to strengthen governance

 
These orders involve installing various weapon systems on naval ships, replacing the main surveillance radar on INS Vikrant, upgrading sonar radars and other weapon systems on naval vessels, and installing missile systems on naval ships.  ALSO READ | Gretex Corporate Services rises 5% as arm Gretex Share Broking plans IPO 
Sunita Tools and Avisan aim to capitalise on the growing opportunities in the shipbuilding, ship retrofitting, and naval defence industries, expecting substantial growth in the coming years.
 
Sunita Tools is an engineering and mould-based industry, offering unparalleled customised solutions to various sectors with a forward-thinking approach to meeting future demands today. Its expertise lies in the manufacture of Ground Plates, Mould Bases, and Precision CNC Machining. The products of the company serve as essential components for the manufacturing industries, spanning automotive, pharmaceutical, electronics, consumer goods, aerospace, defence and numerous other sectors. These industrial capital goods undergo rigorous quality testing to ensure they meet industry standards before reaching our clients, aerospace parts and empty artillery shells. 
 
The company’s strength lies in its ability to deliver customised, high-quality products, offer expert guidance throughout the design and manufacturing process, and provide comprehensive after-sales technical support. 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE, November 20, 2025

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex at day's high, up 320 pts; Nifty50 atop 26,150; SMIDs gather pace

JP Power stock can rally another 26%, retest July highs; suggest tech charts.

JP Power shares soar 29% in 2 days; how much can the stock gain? Tech view

Mahindra Finance

Mahindra Finance up 10% in 4 days; hits new high. Should you buy or hold?

Radico Khaitan

Radico Khaitan surges 6%, hits record high; analysts see more upside

Nvidia results

Nvidia's bullish outlook: What it means for Mag 7, Indian IT and FII flows

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleEA F1 26 ReleaseBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st Installment Release Lave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon