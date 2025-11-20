Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 11:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Why did Epack Prefab Technologies shares skyrocket 10% today; Find out here

Epack Prefab Technologies share price today

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

Epack Prefab Technologies share price today: Engineering services company Epack Prefab Technologies shares were in demand on Thursday, November 20, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 9.68 per cent to hit an intraday high of 338.20, nearing its 52-week high of ₹344.
 
At 11:45 AM, Epac Prefab Technologies share price was trading at ₹325.70, up 5.63 per cent. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.31 per cent higher at 85,452.60 levels.
 

Why did Epack Prefab Technologies share rise today?

 
Epack Prefab Technologies' shares rose today after the company announced that it has signed an MoU with MASCOT South Asia to support its planned capacity expansion in Gujarat. 
 
 
In an exchange filing, Epack Prefab Technologies said, “We would like to inform the Exchanges that the Company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the MASCOT South Asia LLP.”
 
Under this proposed expansion, the company aims to increase its pre-engineered building (PEB) capacity by about 50,000 tonnes in the first phase, while details of the second and third phases will be announced later. 

The first phase will involve an investment of ₹110 crore, including land acquisition, with further investments for subsequent phases to be shared in due course. 
 
The expansion is intended to boost capacity using advanced technology and automation, enabling Epack Prefab to tap into organic growth opportunities in western India. 
 
The mode of financing for the project will be decided later.
 

Epack Prefab Technologies H1FY26 performance

 
Epack Prefab Technologies delivered a strong performance in H1FY26, with total income rising to ₹734.6 crore and revenue from operations at ₹729.3 crore. 
 
Ebitda came in at ₹80.9 crore, reflecting a robust 45.6 per cent jump over the previous period, while profit before tax stood at ₹60.4 crore. Profit after tax surged 64.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹4.54 crore. 
 
The company also reported key business milestones during the period, including an ICRA rating upgrade to A+ on the back of a strong financial profile, a healthy order book of ₹655.6  crore, and sustained momentum in its prefab business, which delivered a CAGR of 46.2 per cent during FY22-25, nearly six times the industry growth rate of 8.3 per cent. 
 
Operationally, the company strengthened its manufacturing capabilities with the addition of a continuous sandwich panel line at Mambattu, further supporting long-term growth.
 
“We are very delighted to communicate our first ever results to our investors post getting listed on the exchanges this month; I am very confident about the business and robust financials of the company and aim to maximise value creation for our investors,” said Sanjay Singhania, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Epack Prefab Technologies.
 

Epack Prefab Technologies IPO listing

 
Epack Prefab Technologies Limited made its stock market debut on Wednesday, October 1, 2025. The stock opened below its issue price of ₹204 per share, beginning trade at ₹183.85 on the NSE, about 10 per cent lower, and at ₹186.10 on the BSE, reflecting a discount of nearly 9 per cent to the IPO price.
 

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

