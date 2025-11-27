Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 07:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HDFC Life, Ujjivan SFB among top stocks to buy today; check key levels

HDFC Life, Ujjivan SFB among top stocks to buy today; check key levels

Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst at Bonanza, has recommended buying shares of HDFC Life Insurance, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank and Manappuram Finance today

Kunal Kamble Stock Recommendations

Kunal Kamble Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd 

HDFCLIFE has broken out of a flag & pole pattern on the weekly chart, signaling a continuation of its bullish structure. The stock closed with a strong bullish candle, supported by daily volumes well above the 20-day average, indicating robust accumulation. It is trading firmly above the 20, 50, 100, and 200- day EMAs, reinforcing the strength of the prevailing uptrend. With the RSI at 64.16 and trending higher, momentum remains firmly bullish, suggesting strong potential for further upside in the near term. 
 
Buy Range: ₹787.55 
Stop Loss: ₹763 
Target: ₹835

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd 

UJJIVANSFB has broken out of a well-defined cup & handle pattern on the daily chart, finishing the session with a strong bullish candle backed by volumes significantly above the 20-day average— clear evidence of robust accumulation. The stock continues to trade decisively above its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day EMAs, underscoring the strength of the prevailing uptrend. With RSI at 68.48 and rising, bullish momentum remains strong, indicating room for further upside in the near term. 
 

Buy Range: ₹55.93 
Stop Loss: ₹53.20 
Target: ₹60.50

Manappuram Finance Ltd 

MANAPPURAM has broken out above a key resistance level on the daily chart, closing with a strong bullish candlestick that signals robust accumulation. The stock remains firmly positioned above its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day EMAs, reinforcing the strength of the ongoing uptrend. With the RSI at 59.73 and trending higher, momentum continues to build, indicating solid bullish strength and the potential for further upside in the near term. 
 
Buy Range: ₹287.80 
Stop Loss: ₹280 
Target: ₹305  (Disclaimer: This article is by Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst at Bonanza. Views expressed are his own)

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

