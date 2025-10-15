Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 07:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / HDFC Securities recommends Nifty outlook and two stocks to buy today

HDFC Securities recommends Nifty outlook and two stocks to buy today

Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities has recommended buying shares of TD Power and Torrent Power; here's why

trading, market, stocks

Vinay Rajani Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nifty view

Despite this broad-market selling, the primary trend for the Nifty remains technically Up, as it successfully held above its 20-Day and 50-Day Exponential Moving Averages (DEMA). Immediate support is now seen in the band of 25,000–25,050, while 25,310 and 25,400 will act as key overhead resistance. Both the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices closed on a distinctly weak note, ending the day by forming a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts.  ALSO READ | 3 stocks to buy today by Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal

Stocks to buy by Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities 

Buy TD Power, CMP: ₹598 | Target: ₹635 | Stop-loss: ₹570

After a healthy running correction, the TD Power stock has formed a “Doji” candlestick pattern on the daily chart. The primary trend of the stock has been bullish, as it is placed above all key moving averages.
 

Buy Torrent Power, CMP: ₹1,290: | Target: ₹1,360 | Stop-loss: ₹1,250

Torrent Power stock price surpassed the crucial resistance of 50 DEMA and has been sustaining above it. Oscillators have exited the oversold zone on the short-term charts.
 
(Disclaimer: This article is by Vinay Rajani, CMT, senior technical and derivative analyst, HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)

More From This Section

Antique on SRF share price

SRF gets new 'Buy' rating from Antique; check target, outlook here

Stock market LIVE updates

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty hints at positive start for benchmarks; Asian markets in green

markets, stock markets, indian stock markets

Stocks to watch today, Oct 15: Axis Bank, TechM, L&T Finance, Mishra Dhatu

Tata motors

Demerger impact: Tata Motors passenger vehicle unit valued at ₹1.45 trn

HCL Tech, HCL

Strong Q2 performance, services guidance upgrade positive for HCLTechpremium

Topics : Stock calls technical analysis Market technicals Nifty50 NSE Nifty BSE Sensex Markets Sensex Nifty TD Power Systems Torrent Power

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDelhi PollutionGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon