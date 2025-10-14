Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 10:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Demerger impact: Tata Motors passenger vehicle unit valued at ₹1.45 trn

Demerger impact: Tata Motors passenger vehicle unit valued at ₹1.45 trn

Post-demerger, global financial services group Nomura set a target price of ₹365 for the CV business and ₹367 for the PV entity

Tata motors

| Image: Bloomberg

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 10:43 PM IST

The passenger vehicle (PV) business of Tata Motors, which also includes the electric vehicle and Jaguar Land Rover businesses, post-demerger is now valued at ₹1.45 trillion, almost 40 per cent below the pre-merger valuation, while its commercial vehicle (CV) entity, expected to list separately in about a month, is likely to have similar valuations.
 
Post-demerger, global financial services group Nomura set a target price of ₹365 for the CV business and ₹367 for the PV entity.
 
At close, Tata Motors (PV) shares were down 0.88 per cent at ₹395.5 per share on BSE. In comparison. Sensex ended 0.36 per cent lower at 82,029.98.
 
 
The PV unit also consists of Tata Sons (unlisted), Tata Steel and Tata Technology along with other investments. 
 
Meanwhile, the CV entity will consist of the domestic CV business, Iveco business (acquisition to be completed in 2026) and the stake in Tata Capital.

Topics : Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles commercial vehicle

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 10:43 PM IST

