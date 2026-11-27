The Reserve Bank of India's first ever ​switch of state government securities saw strong participation from lenders, leading to near full subscription.

The strong response has market participants anticipating more rounds of such switch auctions.

Indian ‌states sold debt worth around ​₹8,000 crore ($864.63 ​million) and bought back securities worth nearly ₹8,300 crore, the Reserve Bank of India said

A switch auction allows the issuer to buy back shorter-term bonds with near-term maturities, while selling longer-dated papers ​at the same time.

While the Indian federal ‌government holds switch auctions at least once a ​month, such auctions for state government securities have not taken place before.

Bonds issued by the states of Madhya ‌Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil ​Nadu and Uttar Pradesh ‌were swapped at Thursday's auction.

"Some banks wanted to let ‌go of the papers that are out of (the) ​money," a trader with a private bank said, replacing them with fresh notes that ​are easier to buy and sell.

"We could see more such auctions in the ‌remaining part of the financial year," the trader added.

Indian states plan to borrow ₹2.78 trillion through bonds in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal year.