Disclaimer: This article is written by Mohammed Imran, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

The optimism that saw crude oil prices hammered 20 per cent in the first half of November, after the Republican defeat in the US midterm election, is now fading. Both Brent and WTI have surged 8 per cent in the last three sessions amid escalating attacks on shipping in the Persian Gulf and Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil facilities, which could reduce global oil supplies.

Brent climbed to $96.53 a barrel on Thursday afternoon, up nearly 10 per cent from $88.10 on Tuesday, as tensions increased across the Gulf. Prices held their gains after a bullish weekly EIA report showed crude and product inventories rose less than expected.

Attacks on shipping are cutting Gulf flows

The jump followed a string of attacks. Houthis struck Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura refinery, the kingdom's largest, along with the ports of Jeddah and Jazan. The IRGC reported that two tankers, including a supertanker carrying more than 2 million barrels, caught fire after hitting naval mines near Oman's Khasab port. The UK military's maritime agency also reported an explosion from an unknown projectile near a third tanker west of Dubai.

Independent media reports based on tanker tracking showed a 31 per cent drop in Hormuz traffic last week. Gulf oil exports, crude and refined products, averaged about 17.1 million barrels a day for the week ending November 18, according to ship-tracker Kpler, roughly 6 million short of the 23.3 million a day that flowed before the war.

Asian refiners under pressure amid correction in crack spread

Product markets are not following crude higher. European diesel and gasoil cracks eased but held up better than gasoline. European gasoil cracks retreated from peaks near $90 a barrel in September to around $60, while Asian gasoil fell from roughly $87 to near $53. This reflects a partial recovery in product flows and lower outright crude prices. Diesel remains well above early 2026 norms, while gasoline has largely normalised or worse. European margins turned negative for simpler configurations, with Northwest European simple refinery margins dropping into the minus $10 to $20 a barrel range as physical crude prices and freight surged. Medium and complex plants also saw sharp compression. The IEA noted that crippling crude acquisition and freight costs crushed European and Asian margins, raising the risk of economic run cuts at marginal sites.

Asian gasoline cracks led the drop. Singapore gasoline margins fell from a record peak above $50 a barrel in early October to around $2.67 a barrel by mid-November, the lowest since October 2023. The decline was driven by a surprise Chinese fuel export quota that boosted regional supplies, plus year-end destocking and improved Middle East product availability. Asian refiners are under the most pressure.

US balances provide a cushion

US crude inventories rose for a third consecutive week, adding 1.1 million barrels, supported by a 2.9-million-barrel withdrawal from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), which brings total withdrawals since March to 142 million barrels. Production edged higher to a fresh record of 14.07 mb/d, while crude exports slowed to an August low of 3.3 mb/d. Refinery demand increased by 428 kb/d to 17.34 mb/d, with the utilisation rate at its highest seasonal level in at least 30 years.

This elevated refinery activity helps explain the recent weakness in refined fuel prices and the continued recovery in fuel inventories, particularly gasoline. Distillate stocks, however, remain well below their five-year average, which points to lingering tightness despite the sharp decline in diesel prices. We expect in such a scenario Brent is heading to test $100 resistant in coming sessions.