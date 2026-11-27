Brokerage Jefferies expects telecom operators to undertake the next round of tariff hikes in April 2027, and sees the sector revenue growing at a CAGR of 13 per cent over FY27-FY29 to $44 billion.

The brokerage said that Bharti Airtel and Bharti Hexacom are its preferred picks in the sector, and assigned targets of ₹2,380 and ₹2,080, respectively.

Jefferies, in its note, said that the sector's annualised revenues reached a new high of $35 billion in Q2FY27, up 8.5 per cent Y-o-Y, even in the absence of tariff hikes. The growth was supported almost equally by subscriber growth (+4.1 per cent Y-o-Y) and ARPU expansion (+4.3 per cent Y-o-Y).

All market categories contributed incremental revenues Y-o-Y, Jefferies said, adding that Bharti Airtel continued to outperform, accounting for around 50 per cent of incremental revenues and delivered double-digit revenue growth in 9 of 22 circles. It gained 70 bps market share, while Vodafone Idea lost market share by 55 bps.

"Sustained high-single-digit growth in the absence of tariff hikes provides comfort on the sector's underlying growth trajectory, supported by continued premiumisation and subscriber additions," the brokerage said.

Jefferies said Airtel reported a 10 per cent Y-o-Y increase in its revenue in Q2, ahead of the sector, driven by 7 per cent ARPU growth and 3 per cent subscriber growth. The ARPU growth remained ahead of peers, reflecting its continued focus on premiumisation and quality subscriber additions.

"Its ability to consistently grow ahead of the industry reinforces its strong positioning across both urban and rural markets," the brokerage said.

For Bharti Airtel, key downside risks include the absence of tariff hikes, higher-than-expected capital expenditure, lower-than-expected 5G monetisation and market-share gains.

For Bharti Hexacom, Jefferies said that risks include delays in tariff increases, a lower quantum of hikes, intensifying competition, and the impact of related-party transactions on future margins.