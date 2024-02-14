Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Here's how to plan your trades in Nifty IT, Auto indices

According to Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analyst, the Nifty IT index seems range-bound on charts, while auto in a declining trend.

Markets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market
Web Exclusive

Ravi Nathani Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 6:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nifty IT Index
Bias: Range bound on charts
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Nifty IT Index, currently at 38,204, presents a scenario marked by a range-bound pattern on the charts, featuring upper and lower levels at 38,375 and 37,425, respectively.

The key to unlocking potential market direction lies in a decisive close either above or below this established range.

In the absence of a clear breakout, traders are advised to tread cautiously and abstain from active trading within the index. For risk-oriented traders, an alternative strategy involves selling near the upper resistance level of 38,375 and buying near the lower support level of 37,425.

This tactical approach enables traders to capitalize on price oscillations within the range, positioning themselves for potential opportunities as they await a definitive breakout to guide their trading decisions.

Nifty Auto Index
Bias: Sell on rise

The Nifty Auto Index, standing at 19,433.05, portrays a near-term downtrend on charts, with identified support levels around 18,850. The recommended trading strategy aligns with selling on upward movements, implementing a critical stop loss set above 19,725 on a closing basis.

This strategic approach acknowledges the prevalent bearish sentiment and strategically places traders to benefit from potential downside movements. The inclusion of a stop loss mechanism serves as a risk management tool, ensuring a disciplined exit strategy in the face of unexpected market shifts.

Conclusion: In conclusion, the Nifty IT and Auto Indices present traders with distinct trading scenarios, each demanding a thoughtful approach.

The Nifty IT Index advises patience, suggesting traders stay on the sidelines until a decisive breakout materializes. On the other hand, the Nifty Auto Index signals a bearish trend, urging a strategic selling approach fortified with a defined stop loss for risk management.

Traders are encouraged to remain vigilant, adapt their strategies based on evolving market dynamics, and incorporate disciplined risk management practices to navigate the dynamic conditions of these indices effectively. As the markets unfold, these tactical approaches equip traders to make informed decisions and optimize their outcomes in the ever-changing landscape.

Also Read

Trading strategies for Nifty Auto, Pharma indices; check key levels here

Trading strategies for Nifty PSU Bank, Pvt Bank, Financial Services indices

Trading strategies for Nifty Banks and Financial Services indices

Trading strategies for Nifty Metal, Energy indices

Nifty FMCG, PSU Bank indices: Near-term trading strategies

Portfolio management service schemes outperform in January, shows data

Sebi cautions investors against unregistered cos promising assured returns

Investors subscribe Entero Healthcare IPO 1.53 times on final day of offer

Markets rebound as inflation eases; Sensex ends 483 points higher

Rupee settles flat at 83 against US dollar, touches intraday high of 82.98


(Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views expressed are personal).

Topics : Market technicals Market Outlook Nifty IT Index Nifty Auto index Trading strategies technical charts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 6:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceBitcoinAshok LeylandMumbai AirportBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon