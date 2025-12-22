Here's why Apollo Micro Systems shares hit 5% upper circuit on Dec 22

Shares of aerospace & defense company Apollo Micro Systems rose as much as 4.98 per cent to hit the upper circuit of ₹249.80 per share after the company announced that it has received approvals from the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) for two distinct Transfers of Technology (ToT). So far during the trade, a combined total of 2.1 million shares worth ₹52 crore exchanged hands on the NSE and BSE today before trading was halted.
"Apollo Micro Systems Limited (“the Company”), in the ordinary course of business, has received approvals from the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) for two distinct Transfers of Technology (ToT) relating to Laser-Based Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) systems and EO Tracking Systems for DEW, subject to the fulfilment of prescribed conditions," the company said in an exchange filing on the BSE.
Here are the details of ToTs received:
Transfer of Technology – Multi-Channel 10 kW Laser DEW System
DRDO Lab: Centre for High Energy Systems & Sciences (CHESS), Hyderabad
Also Read
Transfer of Technology – EO Tracking System with EO Sensors for DEW
DRDO Lab: Instruments Research & Development Establishment (IRDE), Dehradun
According to the exchange filing submitted by the company, these systems use high-powered lasers to inflict damage on targets. Compared to traditional weapons, which mainly rely on physical impact and kinetic energy, DEWs use directed energy to heat and destroy or damage the target. They have diverse military applications, offering rapid and precise strikes against threats such as UAVs, missiles, and small vehicles. The most important aspect of DEWs is that they can be used in all warfighting environments.
These technologies will enable Apollo Micro Systems to design, manufacture, and support critical DEW subsystems for defence applications, enhancing indigenous capability in advanced weapon systems.
Commenting on the development, Karunakar Reddy, managing director, said, “These technologies strengthen our ability to deliver indigenous, high-technology solutions aligned with national defence priorities. Our company is currently developing critical Anti-Drone Systems under the ‘Make’ category for the Indian Armed Forces, wherein both soft-kill and hard-kill solutions, including rocket-based interceptors, are being developed to counter swarm drone threats. The Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) technologies received through these Transfers of Technology will serve as an additional capability, complementing our ongoing development efforts, particularly in view of the rapidly evolving threat landscape posed by aerial systems."