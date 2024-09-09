Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Here's why RBM Infracon stock was locked in 5% upper circuit today; details

Here's why RBM Infracon stock was locked in 5% upper circuit today; details

The uptick in the RBM Infracon stock price came after the company announced that it has bagged an order worth Rs 3,498 crore from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 10:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

RBM Infracon shares hit 5% upper circuit: Construction engineering company RBM Infracon shares were locked in 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 800.50 per share on NSE. 

The uptick in the RBM Infracon stock price came after the company announced that it has bagged an order worth Rs 3,498 crore from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In an exchange filing, RBM Infracon said, “We are pleased to inform you that our Company has received a service order from ONGC.”

Of Rs 3,498 crore order, Rs 3,371 crore order is for Crude and Rs 127 crore is for Gas at Nandej, the company said in a statement. 
 

The order has a validity period of 15 years or 180 months from the effective date, it added.

The company further assures to achieve the requisite order before time. 

More From This Section

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade muted; Broader markets down, financials, FMCG climb

stock brokers, BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty

F&O Insights: Options data hint Nifty may fall to 24,500; FIIs pare longs

IPO, markets

Brokerages upbeat on Bajaj Housing Finance IPO; GMP up 81%; should you bid?

corporate bond

Indian bond yields may dip; no clarity over Fed rate hike to limit fall

markets

Stocks to Watch: Jio Fin, PNB Housing, SpiceJet, Mazagon, Ola Electric


Founded in 2013, RBM Infracon Limited engages in engineering, execution, testing, commissioning, operation, and maintenance of mechanical and rotary equipment across various industries, including oil and gas refineries, cement production, fertilisers, petrochemicals, and coal/gas-based power plants. 

The company offers a range of services such as structural and piping fabrication and erection, ARC maintenance, turnaround services, blasting and painting, insulation and refractory, as well as electrical and instrumentation work and NDT (Non-Destructive Testing). 

RBM Infracon operates at numerous facilities, including CDU-VDU, DHDS, NHT-CCR, HMU-I & II, CPP, DCU, Rail, and Jetty, and has undertaken ARC maintenance projects at Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) in Jamnagar and YARA Fertilisers in Babrala. 

The shares of RBM Infracon got listed on NSE SME on January 4, 2023. The total market capitalisation of the company is Rs 808.75 crore, according to National Stock Exchange (NSE).

At 10:10 AM, shares of RBM Infracon continued to remain  locked in the  5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 800.50 per share. In comparison, Nifty50 was trading 0.16 per cent lower at 24,812.60 levels.


Also Read

The addition to MSCI's indices has sent Riyadh stocks into a bull market and brought record fund inflows

Gala Precision Engg bucks market trend, lists at 42% premium on bourses

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Mazagon Dock share price gains on bagging Rs 1,486 crore contract from ONGC

pharmacy, drugs, medicine, pharma companies, pharmaceuticals, vaccine, coronavirus, covid, testing

Suven Pharma hits record high on USFDA's 'VAI' tag to Hyderabad facility

stock market trading

Deep Industries at all-time high on Rs 1,400-cr order win; stock flies 17%

Madhabi Puri Buch, Madhabi, Madhabi Puri

Wockhardt falls 5% after Congress alleges Sebi head of conflict of interest

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Indian stock exchanges MARKETS TODAY stock market trading Indian equity markets BSE Sensex Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 10:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon