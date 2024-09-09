Indian bond yields may dip; no clarity over Fed rate hike to limit fall

"FOMC communications point to a 25 bps cut in September, and that the subsequent pace will depend on the totality of the data," the foreign brokerage added Illustration: Binay Sinha

Indian government bond yields are expected to ease on Monday, tracking a plunge in US Treasury yields, but the fall may be capped as latest data did not clearly hint a larger interest rate cut from Federal Reserve next week.

The benchmark 10-year yield is likely to move between 6.83% and 6.87% range, compared with its previous close of 6.8542%, a trader with a private bank said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "There could be some easing, but the clarity that market needed has still not come and hence major and sustainable break below 6.85% may be unlikely til the US inflation data for now," the trader said.



US Treasury yields fell on Friday, with the 10-year yield briefly touching a 15-month low, but reversed most of the declines, after August jobs data failed to offer a clear signal on the size of an expected rate cut next week.



Nonfarm payrolls increased by 142,000 jobs last month after a downwardly revised 89,000 rise in July. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls increasing by 160,000 jobs. The unemployment rate fell to 4.2%, from 4.3% the prior month.

Labor market data provided mixed evidence of cooling, with the unemployment rate ticking down and payroll employment seemingly on a softer trajectory, Barclays said in a note.



"FOMC communications point to a 25 bps cut in September, and that the subsequent pace will depend on the totality of the data," the foreign brokerage added.



Markets have fully priced in a rate cut of at least 25 bps at the Fed's policy decision due on Sept. 18, with expectations for a 50 bps remaining around 30%.



The focus would shift to inflation print in the world's largest economy due in the middle of the week, to provide any push towards a 50 bps move.



