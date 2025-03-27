Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 01:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Here's why this State-owned Navratna stock climbed 3% in trade on March 27

Here's why this State-owned Navratna stock climbed 3% in trade on March 27

The uptick in the company's share price came on the back of the news that the Navratna company had announced the issuance of ₹2,000 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis

hudco

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of the state-owned Navratna company, Housing and Urban Development Corporation (Hudco), were ruling higher on the bourses on March 27, 2025. Hudco's share price climbed 3.54 per cent to log an intra-day high of ₹203.69 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) during intra-day trading on Thursday.
 
The uptick in the company's share price came on the back of the news that the Navratna company had announced the issuance of ₹2,000 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis.
 
Hudco, in an exchange filing on the NSE, said, "The ‘Bond Allotment Committee’ in their meeting held today, i.e., March 27, 2025, has approved the raising of bonds as Unsecured, Taxable, Redeemable, Non-Convertible, Non-Cumulative NCDs of face value of ₹1,00,000 each (Series-G 2024) aggregating up to ₹2,000 crore on a private placement basis."
 
 
The bonds are redeemable at par at the end of the 10th year, and interest payments will be made on a yearly basis. According to the exchange filing, out of the total size, the Green Shoe option is ₹1,500 crore, and the base issue size is ₹500 crore.
 
Housing and Urban Development Corporation (Hudco) is a Public Sector Undertaking engaged in providing loan financing for housing and urban infrastructure projects, with a focus on social housing and infrastructure projects. Hudco finances a variety of housing and urban development projects formulated by the State Housing Boards, Development Authorities, Improvement Trusts, Co-operative Housing Societies, etc. The company enjoys Navratna status conferred by the government of India.

Also Read

dividend yield

Dividend, bonus, stock-split: BEL, Hudco, 7 others to go ex-date next week

trading, market, stocks

Stocks to Watch, Feb 11: Nykaa, Berger Paints, Vi, Eicher Motors, GAIL

PremiumHUDCO

Hudco raises Rs 2,910 crore; Sidbi garners Rs 6,000 crore through bonds

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

HUDCO, Can Fin Homes slip up to 11%; here's what's worrying investors

q3 results

Hudco Q3 results: PAT grows 41.6% to Rs 735 cr, revenue at Rs 2,760.23 cr

 
As of March 27, 2025, Hudco has a market capitalisation of ₹40,576.51 crore on the NSE.
 
Hudco shares have yielded a return of nearly 10 per cent to its investors. However, year-to-date, Navratna shares have dropped nearly 15 per cent. In contrast, the benchmark Nifty50 has posted a drop of nearly 0.67 per cent year-to-date.
 
Navratna shares have a 52-week range of ₹353.70-₹158.85 on the NSE.
 
Hudco shares continued to trade higher on the bourses on Thursday. At around 1:31 PM on Thursday, the Navratna shares were trading at ₹203.23 apiece, up 3.31 per cent from the previous close of ₹196.72 on the NSE. A combined total of nearly 6.64 million equity shares of Hudco, estimated to be valued at nearly ₹139 crore, have exchanged hands on the BSE and NSE today.
 
At the same time, the benchmark equity indices were also trading higher. The BSE Sensex was up by 365 points, or 0.48 per cent, at 77,654 levels, while the Nifty50 traded 114 points, or 0.49 per cent higher, at 23,601 levels.
 

More From This Section

Photo: Shutterstock

Rekha Jhunjhunwala-owned stock gets two 'Buy' calls; up to 77% upside seen

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 350 pts higher at 77,640; Nifty tests 23,600; financials, oil, FMCG climb

equity trading volumes, share market

Aadhar Housing Finance up 5% as multiple brokerages initiate 'buy' coverage

fundraising

Fundraising hits an all-time high despite market choppiness: Prime Database

ipo market listing share market

ATC Energies IPO Day 3 update: Retail investors drive demand, GMP at 12%

Topics : HUDCO HUDCO shares Buzzing stocks share market Share price Markets Sensex Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To BuyAssam Gunotsav Result 2025What is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon