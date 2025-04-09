Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 12:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Here's why this State-owned stock climbed 5% in trade on April 9

Here's why this State-owned stock climbed 5% in trade on April 9

ITI shares climbed 4.98 per cent to an intra-day high of ₹254.40 per share on the NSE

ITI share price

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of state-owned telecom manufacturing company, ITI, were ruling higher in an otherwise weak market on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. The PSU stock climbed 4.98 per cent to an intra-day high of ₹254.40 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
 
The uptick in the company’s share price came following the company’s announcement that it has commenced the work for State Network Operations Center (S-NOC) of the monumental BharatNet Phase-III Project at Solan in Himachal Pradesh in coordination with BSNL.
 
“S-NOC is a centralised location where ITI Limited will monitor and manage the performance, security, and availability of the project’s network infrastructure, ensuring efficient delivery of services,” the company said in a release.
 
 
Notably, the company had emerged as L1 for the BharatNet Phase-III Project in the states of Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands with a total order value of ₹5,050 crore.
 
ITI is the leading provider of electronic manufacturing, i.e., defense electronics products & systems. The company offers a complete range of telecom products and total solutions covering the whole spectrum of Switching Transmission Access and Subscriber Premises equipment. The company has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities spread across six locations at Bangalore (Karnataka), Naini (UP), Rae Bareli (UP), Mankapur (UP), Palakkad (Kerala), and Srinagar (J&K). ITI has a market capitalisation of ₹24,036.59 crore on the NSE.

Also Read

RBI

Realty, PSU Bank index down 2%; Auto outperforms after RBI cuts repo rate

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate, jewellery

Manappuram, Muthoot slip up to 10% as RBI to review gold loan regulations

Tata steel

Tata Steel shares drop nearly 4% after block deal of 2.09 million shares

The Nifty FMCG index has remained nearly flat, registering just a 0.3 per cent increase since the start of the 2024 calendar year. As of Wednesday, the FMCG index closed at 57,177.6, compared to 56,987.2 at the end of December 2023.

FMCG stocks gain as RBI cuts FY26 inflation est; GCPL, HUL rise up to 2%

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

IT shares under pressure; Wipro, Mphasis, Coforge down by up to 5%

 
In Q3FY25, the company's revenue advanced 1.08 per cent to ₹1,034.54 crore from ₹1,016.20 crore reported in Q2FY25. During the quarter, the company's net loss narrowed to ₹48.88 crore from ₹70.33 crore reported in Q2FY25.
 
ITI shares have posted a decline of 33 per cent year-to-date. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty50 has declined 5.57 per cent during the same period.  
 
The PSU stock has a 52-week range of ₹592.70-210.
 
At around 11:32 AM on Wednesday, ITI shares were quoted trading at around ₹250.15 apiece, up 3.24 per cent from its previous close of ₹242.31.
 
At the same time, the benchmarks - Sensex was trading at around 73,889, down 337 points or 0.45 per cent, and Nifty50 traded lower by 117 points or 0.52 per cent at 22,418.
 

More From This Section

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex volatile despite 25 bps rate cut by RBI; Trump tariffs in focus

equity trading volumes, share market

5 pharma stocks that you should stay away from given their tech charts

stock market trading

Senco Gold hits 5% upper circuit, posts highest-ever Q4 revenue in FY25

share market stock market trading

IRB Infrastructure share rises 2% as March toll collection jumps 16% YoY

pharma medicine drugs

Here's why Concord Biotech shares gained 5% in trade on April 9; details

Topics : Buzzing stocks Stock movemnet share market ITI Ltd

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiRBI Cuts Repo RatesRepo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon