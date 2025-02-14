Business Standard

Here's why Titagarh Rail share price slipped 6% in trade on February 14

Here's why Titagarh Rail share price slipped 6% in trade on February 14

The fall in Titagarh Rail share price came after the company's weak show in the December quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25)

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Titagarh Rail Systems share price: Railway company Titagarh Rail Systems share price dropped up to 5.54 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 803 per share on Friday, February 14, 2025. 
 
The fall in Titagarh Rail share price came after the company's weak show in the December quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25).
 
The company’s profit dropped 16 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 62.8 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 74.8 crore in Q3FY24.
 
Titagarh Rail’s revenue fell 5.5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 902.2 crore, from Rs Rs 954.7 crore in the same quarter last year.
 
 
At the operating front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) dropped 9.6 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 100.1 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 110.7 crore in Q3FY24. 

Subsequently, Ebitda margin contracted 50 basis points (bps) to 11.1 per cent in Q3FY25, from 11.6 per cent in Q3FY24. 
 
About Titagarh Rail
 
Titagarh Rail Systems Limited, formerly known as Titagarh Wagons Limited, is a rolling stock manufacturer in the private sector. Founded in 1984 in Kolkata, the company began as a rolling stock foundry unit. 
 
Later, the company expanded its offerings by transitioning from manufacturing railway components to producing complete freight wagons. 
 
Now, Titagarh Rail Systems is involved in designing, manufacturing, and supplying a diverse range of products, including freight wagons, semi high-speed trains, metro coaches, transit and propulsion systems, and passenger coaches for Indian Railways and international markets. 
 
The company has made notable contributions under the Atma Nirbhar and Make in India initiatives, including the supply of 102 metro coaches for the Pune Metro and a landmark order for 24,177 wagons. Additionally, Titagarh has been awarded major contracts for the manufacture and maintenance of Vande Bharat Trains and their wheels. Beyond railways, the company has interests in shipbuilding, bridge construction, and defence as well.
 
The market capitalisation of the company is Rs 10,854 crore, according to BSE.
 
At 10:32 AM, shares of Titagarh Rail was trading 5.19 per cent lower at Rs 806. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.13 per cent higher at 76,236.80 levels.

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 10:45 AM IST

