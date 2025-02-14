Business Standard

Friday, February 14, 2025 | 10:38 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Senco Gold tanks 18%; nears 52-week low on weak Q3 operational performance

Senco Gold tanks 18%; nears 52-week low on weak Q3 operational performance

The company's management said it is likely to achieve 7-8% Ebitda margin in Q4 going forward based on its brand positioning

Gold, jewellery

Photo: PTI

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Senco Gold tanked 18 per cent to Rs 364.30 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes after the company reported weak operational performance in the December 2024 quarter. The company's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin contracted to 5.1 per cent in December 2024 quarter (Q3FY25) from 11.0 per cent in Q3FY24. The company had guided for an Ebitda margin in the range of 7 per cent and 8 per cent.
 
The company’s profit after tax declined 69 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 33.48 crore, compared to Rs 109.32 crore in Q3FY24. The company reported lower Ebitda and profit after tax (PAT) in the quarter due to custom duty impact of Rs 57.4 crore.
 
 
The management believes that with the full impact of the custom duty reduction already factored in in the 9-month results; and considering the present vibrant demand, the company will be able to deliver 14-15 per cent gross margin and 7 per cent-8 per cent Ebitda margin.
 
At 09:32 AM, Senco Gold was quoting 17 per cent lower at Rs 372.70, as compared to 0.01 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes on the counter nearly doubled, with a combined 2.57 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of Rs 342.55 touched on March 14, 2024. It has corrected 53 per cent from its 52-week high level of Rs 772 hit on October 7, 2024.
 
However, in Q3FY25, Senco Gold reported its highest ever quarterly performance in December 2024, with 27.3 per cent YoY jump in revenue from operations at Rs 2,102.5 crore, against Rs 1,652.2 crore in the year-ago quarter. The reduction in customs duties during Q2 rather acted as a tailwind for Q3 sales, especially during Dhanteras and Diwali, the company said.

Also Read

A Teflon resilience in markets that won't let declines stick

Anupam Rasayan shares gain 9% on posting strong Q3 results; Check details

chemicals

Deepak Nitrite shares drop 8% as Q3 results miss estimates; profit down 52%

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

This Smallcap stock tanks 6%, hit 52-week low on February 14; details here

gold, jewellery, gold chain

Manappuram Fin slips 5% on posting mixed Q3 nos; PAT down 52%, rev up 14%

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Godfrey Phillips shares rally 10% as Q3 profit surges 49% YoY; details here

 
The management remains confident that given the long-term prospects of the Indian gems and jewellery industry, which is presently at $85- 90 billion, the company will achieve 7-8 per cent Ebitda margin on an annualised basis excluding any one-off event.
 
The management said the company is likely to achieve 7-8 per cent Ebitda margin in Q4. And going forward, based on the company’s brand positioning and operating leverage, it will try to further improve sales by bringing innovative offerings and premium pricing and by being the second most trusted brand in the jewellery domain, they added.
 
Senco Gold & Diamonds offers an extensive range of jewellery products, including gold, diamond, Polki, Platinum, Kundan, Jadau, silver, as well as precious and semi-precious stones. With a catalogue offering more than 177,400 designs for gold jewellery and more than 98,200 designs for diamond jewellery, Senco offers a large variety of designs of handcrafted jewellery, most of which are designed in-house by its designers in close collaboration with skilled local karigars in Kolkata and across the country.
 

More From This Section

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat after US tariffs take shape; FMCG up 1%; Pharma, Health weigh

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Here's how to trade Gold on February 14; Check support, target and more

silver trading silver investment

Silver trading strategy: Check Support, Resistance, other key levels here

ipo market listing share market

Hexaware Technologies IPO ends today; subscription remains muted, GMP flat

ipo market listing share market

Quality Power IPO opens today; GMP up 3%; should you park your money?

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex sensex nifty Nifty50 BSE NSE equity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayPM Modi Trump Meeting HighlightsGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEValentine's Day 2025 WishesASUS launches in IndiaBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon