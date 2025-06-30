Monday, June 30, 2025 | 10:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hind Rectifiers share zooms 10% on multiple orders from Indian Railways

Hind Rectifiers share zooms 10% on multiple orders from Indian Railways

The uptick in Hind Rectifiers share price came after the company secured multiple orders from the Indian Railways



SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

Hind Rectifiers share price: Hind Rectifiers shares were buzzing on Monday, June 30, 2025, with the stock rallying up to 9.94 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,388.30 per share. 
 
At 10:10 AM, Hind Rectifiers share price were off day’s high, but continued to trade higher, up 3 per cent at ₹1.300.45. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.32 per cent lower at 83,789.54 levels.
 

Why did Hind Rectifiers’ share price zoom today?

 
The uptick in Hind Rectifiers share price came after the company secured multiple orders from the Indian Railways  The company, on June 28, said it bagged a supply order worth approximately ₹127 crore from Indian Railways. 
 
 
In an exchange filing, Hind Rectifiers said, “We are pleased to inform you that Hind Rectifiers Limited has secured an order from Indian Railways.”
 
The order is expected to be completed by FY 2026-27 (FY27), Hind Rectifiers said. 

In a separate order dated June 27, the company informed the exchanges that it has bagged an order of approximately ₹101 crore from Indian Railways.
 
This order is expected to be executed between FY 2025-26 (FY26) to FY 2026-27 (FY27).   Track Stock Market LIVE Updates

Hind Rectifiers Q4 results

 
Hind Rectifiers’s total income rose 22 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹185.4 crore in Q4FY25, up from ₹151.7 crore in Q4FY24.
 
The company’s net profit (PAT) nearly doubled, climbing 96 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹10 crore in Q4FY25, versus ₹5.1 crore in the same period last year, aided by enhanced operational performance.
 
At the operating level, Ebita jumped 46 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹20.2 crore, compared to ₹13.9 crore a year ago. Consequently, Ebitda margin improved around 180 basis points (bps) to 10.9 per cent in Q4FY25 from 9.1 per cent in Q4FY24.
 
Hind Rectifiers’ orderbook stood at ₹893 crore as of March 2025, primarily driven by railway sector expansion and government initiatives.
 
“Our focus on indigenous product development and execution excellence has enabled successful delivery of high-value projects including the propulsion system for Indian Railways and HVAC systems for LHB Passenger coaches. We also enhanced our long-term strategic positioning by establishing new technology-focused subsidiaries, enabling our foray into cutting-edge domains such as IT, Artificial Intelligence and Web3,” said Suramya Nevatia, managing director and chairman of Hind Rectifiers.
 
Nevatia added, “With the Indian government’s continued push on infrastructure and railway electrification, we remain confident in our ability to deliver long-term value to stakeholders, leveraging our engineering prowess, innovation capabilities, and customer-centric execution.”
 

About Hind Rectifiers 

 
Founded in 1958 in collaboration with Westinghouse Brake & Signal, UK, Hind Rectifiers (HIRECT) has evolved over the past 66 years into a key player in the engineering and manufacturing space. 
 
With a team of 950 employees, the company operates two manufacturing facilities in Nashik and Bhandup, India, and has a global presence with offices in India, Sweden, and the UAE. Its products are exported to over 30 countries.
 
The company is widely known for its expertise in designing and manufacturing advanced power electronics equipment such as power converters, control electronics, transformers, rectifiers, inverters, motors, and HVAC systems. 
 
Its offerings cater to critical sectors including Railways, Defence, and various industrial segments like Power, Hydrogen, Steel, Cement, Chemicals, and Paper. 
 

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex Nifty50 Share price Indian Railways Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Indian equities BSE NSE

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

