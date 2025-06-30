Monday, June 30, 2025 | 10:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jyoti CNC Automation slips 4%; 0.56 million shares change hands on BSE

Jyoti CNC Automation block deal: The company's shares slipped 4 per cent after 0.56 million shares change hands on BSE

Jyoti CNC Automation

Jyoti CNC Automation | Source: X (@jyoticncautomation)

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Jyoti CNC Automation shares slipped 4.2 per cent in trade on Monday, logging an intraday low at ₹1,076.6 per share on BSE amid large trades. At 9:46 AM, 0.56 million shares were traded on BSE and on National Stock Exchange (NSE), 15.7 million shares were traded.
 
Around the same time, Jyoti CNC share price was trading 3.01 per cent lower at ₹1,090.6 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.24 per cent at 83,853.76. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹24,802.76 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹1,501.65 per share and 52-week low was at ₹750.2 per share. In one year, Jyoti CNC shares have lost 16 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 6 per cent.
 
 
Jyoti CNC Automation made a stock market debut on January 16, 2024, with its shares listing at ₹372, up 12 per cent over its issue price of ₹331 per share on the BSE.   READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Jyoti CNC Automation block deal detail

According to data compiled by Bloomberg, 13.6 million shares or 6 per cent equity changed hands through a block deal. The dealers of the transactions were not known.
 
As of March 2025, promoters held a 62.55 per cent stake in the company. Besides, mutual funds held 10.35 per cent and Alternate Investment Funds 0.02 per cent. 

Non-promoter shareholders were likely to sell approximately 6 per cent of Jyoti CNC Automation through block deals, according to reports. The deal size was estimated at around ₹1,542 crore.  ALSO READ | ITD Cementation shares hit record high after ₹580 crore order; stock up 4%

Jyoti CNC Automation Q4 results 

In the fourth quarter ended March 2025, Jyoti CNC posted a net profit of ₹108.97 crore as compared to ₹99.6 crore, up 9 per cent. Its revenue for the quarter stood at ₹575.68 crore as compared to ₹450.13 crore, up 28 per cent.   The company's total expenses for the quarter under review stood at ₹419.61 crore as compared to ₹345.5 crore, up 21 per cent.  ALSO READ | BHEL shares climb 3% on winning ₹6,500-crore order from Adani Power

About Jyoti CNC Automation 

Jyoti was incorporated in 1989, the company's product ranges from manufacturing gearboxes for machines to developing precision all-geared head lathe machines. The company has a very widespread product basket consisting of a series of CNC Turning Centers, CNC Turn Mill Centers, CNC Vertical Machining Centers, CNC Horizontal Machining Centers, CNC 5 Axis Machining Centers, and CNC Multi-tasking Machining Centers along with Industry 4.0 and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions.
 

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

