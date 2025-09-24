Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 10:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / How will Rapido stake sale & Instamart revamp aid Swiggy? Nomura decodes

How will Rapido stake sale & Instamart revamp aid Swiggy? Nomura decodes

On Tuesday, after market hours, Swiggy's board approved a stake sale in the ride-hailing startup Rapido to Netherlands-based MIH Investments One BV

Swiggy

Image: X@Swiggy

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Swiggy’s board, on Tuesday after market hours, approved the sale of its stake in ride-hailing startup Rapido to Netherlands-based MIH Investments One BV, along with the sale and transfer of its quick commerce arm, Instamart, via a slump sale.
 
Global brokerage Nomura believes the Rapido stake sale will strengthen Swiggy’s cash balance, while the Instamart restructuring is expected to improve contribution margins of its quick commerce business. The brokerage maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on Swiggy with an unchanged target of ₹550 per share.
 
However, at 9:33 AM, Swiggy’s share price was trading 0.86 per cent lower at ₹445.3 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.39 per cent at 81,783.56.    FOLLOW LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE
 

Swiggy's stake sale in Rapido

The food delivery major will sell 10 equity shares and 163,990 Series D compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) to MIH Investments for about ₹1,968 crore, and 35,958 Series D CCPS to WestBridge for ₹431 crore, according to an exchange filing. With the planned stake sale to MIH Investments and WestBridge, Swiggy is set to raise around ₹2,399 crore from its holdings in Rapido.

Also Read

Stocks to Watch today, September 24

Stocks to Watch today, Sept 24: Swiggy, Akzo Nobel, Cochin Shipyard, IHCL

Rapido News

Swiggy to sell Rapido shares worth ₹2,400 cr to MIH Investments, WestBridge

A Swiggy delivery worker in Mumbai

Swiggy to sell stake in Rapido for ₹2,400 crore to Prosus, WestBridge

Instamart, Insta mart, Instamart new logo

Swiggy to transfer Instamart to wholly owned subsidiary via slump sale

A Swiggy delivery worker in Mumbai

Swiggy needs $500 mn war chest for quick commerce battle: JM Financial

 
MIH Investments One BV, part of the Prosus group, which holds a 23.31 per cent stake in Swiggy through its affiliates, invested ₹250 crore in Rapido during its Series E funding round in February 2025, acquiring about a 2.9 per cent stake. Prosus already owned around 3-4 per cent in Rapido prior to this investment.
 
Analysts at Nomura believe the monetisation done by selling a stake in Rapido will raise the cash balance of Swiggy and give it enough financial resources to weather the current burn phase of its quick commerce (Instamart) business. 

Swiggy Instamart restructuring

Swiggy's board has also approved the sale and transfer of its quick commerce business, Instamart, through a slump sale.
 
“The board of directors at their meeting held today, September 23, 2025, subject to approval of the shareholders, considered and approved the sale and transfer of its quick commerce business under the brand name ‘Instamart’,” the filing read. 
 
This restructuring, according to Nomura, is a step in the direction of enabling Instamart to own inventory in its quick commerce business once Swiggy becomes an Indian Owned and Controlled Company (IOCC) when its domestic shareholding crosses 51 per cent. 
 
Switching to an inventory-led model can help improve the contribution margin of Swiggy’s Instamart business as Eternal expects a 100 basis points (bps) improvement from the same, according to brokerage analysis.  

Swiggy's valuation

Nomura believes that at the current levels, the market is valuing the company’s quick commerce business quite low, at about 0.3 times its total sales value (EV/GOV). This is much lower than a competitor, Eternal, which is valued at about 0.9 times its sales.
 
Nomura believes the stock can perform much better if the company executes its plans well and shows a clearer path to breaking even (becoming profitable) in its quick commerce business. 

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex slips 270 pts, Nifty below 25,100; IT, auto shares drop

stocks to buy today

Top stock picks for today, Sep 24: SBI, Tata Steel, Samvardhana Motherson

auto component industry, Kinetic Engineering, SAMIL, Samvardhana Motherson, localisation, trade tariffs, global trade, India auto exports, OEMs, auto components, electric vehicle components, automotive industry India, FY25, FY26, ICRA auto sector, di

Minda Corp share skyrockets 10% as Nuvama lifts target to ₹620; retains Buy

Nifty 50, MARKET

Nifty outlook: Buy the dips or sell the rallies? Here's what charts say

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 20 Rs, Economy

Rupee under pressure for third day, trades near record lows at 88.73/$

Topics : Swiggy Stock Analysis BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Markets Sensex Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGK Energy IPO AllotmentEpack Prefab Technologies IPOTop Stocks To BuyGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEStock Market Investment StrategyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon