These 3 stocks are a must-have in your portfolio; key reasons inside

1. Granules India Ltd
Granules India is displaying strong bullish structure on the daily chart, with price sustaining above all key EMAs (20/50/100/200), highlighting a well-established uptrend. The stock has reclaimed the short-term averages and is attempting a breakout near the ₹578–580 resistance zone, which had earlier capped upside. The rising alignment of moving averages suggests improving momentum and trend continuation. RSI around 60 reflects healthy bullish momentum without entering overbought territory, indicating scope for further upside.
Buy Range: 579.70
Stop Loss: 551
Target: 638
2. Avanti Feeds Ltd
Avanti Feeds is showing a strong bullish setup on the daily chart, with price sustaining above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day EMAs, confirming a medium- to long-term trend reversal in favour of bulls. The stock has witnessed a sharp impulsive move followed by a healthy consolidation within a falling channel, indicating a bullish flag formation. The recent breakout above the channel resistance near ₹840-850 signals trend resumption. RSI around 66 reflects strong momentum without overbought conditions, suggesting further upside potential.
Also Read
Buy Range: 854.15
Stop Loss: 810
Target: 940
3. India Cements Ltd
India Cements has delivered a decisive bullish breakout on the daily chart, surging above the longstanding consolidation zone near ₹420 with strong volume expansion, indicating fresh accumulation. The stock is trading firmly above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day EMAs, all of which are positively aligned, reinforcing the strength of the prevailing uptrend. The recent higher-low formation near ₹385 and a sharp follow-through candle confirm trend continuation. RSI around 66 reflects robust momentum while remaining below overbought levels, suggesting further upside potential.
Buy Range: 441.05
Stop Loss: 408
Target: 504
Disclaimer: Kunal Kamble is a senior technical research analyst at Bonanza. Views expressed are his own.