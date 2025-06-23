Monday, June 23, 2025 | 11:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HUL share price slips 2% on ex-dividend date; check out more details

HUL share price slips 2% on ex-dividend date; check out more details

HUL ex-dividend: Hindustan Unilever shares declined 2 per cent in trade in its ex-dividend date; here's what it means

Hindustan Unilever

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

HUL ex-dividend: Hindustan Unilever (HUL) shares slipped 2 per cent in trade on Monday (June 23, 2025), logging an intraday low at ₹2,258.05 per share on BSE on its ex-dividend date. 
 
The ex-dividend date is the cutoff date set by a company to determine which shareholders are eligible to receive the upcoming dividend.
 
At 10:39 AM, HUL share price was trading 1.7 per cent lower at ₹2,265.1 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.85 per cent at 81,704.7. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹5,32,205.92 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹3,034.5 per share and 52-week low was at ₹2,136 per share.  READ STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES LIVE
 

HUL dividend details 

The company had declared a final dividend of ₹24 for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, on equity shares of ₹1 each. The company had earlier paid an interim dividend of ₹19 per share and a special dividend of ₹10 per share on November 21, 2024. The total dividend for the said period amounts to ₹53 per Equity Share of face value of ₹1 each.
 
Along with recommending dividend, the company also released its Q4 results. 

In Q4, the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant's net profit stood at ₹2,493 crore as compared to ₹2,406 crore a year ago, implying a rise of 4 per cent.
 
Its revenue for the quarter under review stood at ₹15,000 crore as compared to ₹14,693 crore a year ago, up 3 per cent. The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹3,466 crore as against ₹3,435 crore a year ago. However, Ebitda margins for the quarter came in at 23.1 per cent as compared to 23.4 per cent, lower by 30 basis points (bps).  ALSO READ | This retail-focussed stock can potentially rally up to 31%; say tech charts

HUL management commentary

The management expects near to mid-term growth to gradually improve during the year led out of portfolio transformation and improving macro conditions. It anticipates H1FY26 to be better than H2FY25.

About Hindustan Unilever (HUL)

HUL is an FMCG company with a wide distribution network. Its iconic brands include Lux, Dove, Surf Excel, Lifebuoy, Pond's, Brooke Bond, and Horlicks, among many others. HUL’s strong distribution network reaches millions of outlets across urban and rural India, giving it unmatched market penetration. The company is also known for its sustainability efforts and innovation-driven growth strategy, making it a consistent performer in the Indian equity markets.

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

