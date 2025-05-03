Saturday, May 03, 2025 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / ICAI to assist Sebi in safeguarding retail investors, tackling market fraud

ICAI to assist Sebi in safeguarding retail investors, tackling market fraud

ICAI President Charanjot Singh Nanda on Saturday said the institute will set up a working group and hold discussions with Sebi to finalise the various aspects

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has more than 4.35 lakh members and over 10 lakh students. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chartered accountants' apex body ICAI will be preparing a research paper to help markets watchdog Sebi in dealing with financial frauds.

ICAI President Charanjot Singh Nanda on Saturday said the institute will set up a working group and hold discussions with Sebi to finalise the various aspects that will be looked into with respect to tackling financial fraud.

The working group will submit a research paper to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in this regard, Nanda told PTI.

Nanda had a meeting with Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Friday.

"India is a very favourable investment destination. People want to invest in India and normal people have diverted their savings to the markets such as Systematic Investment Plans," Nanda said at a briefing in the national capital.

 

Also Read

BluSmart funding news, BluSmart revival plans, climate funds investing in BluSmart, BluSmart electric mobility investment, BluSmart Eversource Capital deal, BluSmart distress funding, BluSmart EV ride hailing, clean energy investment India, BluSmart

ICAI likely to complete review of Gensol, BluSmart financials in 6 months

Gensol Engineering

ICAI's Financial Reporting Review Board to review Gensol's books

PremiumInstitute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI

New accounting norms to bolster financial reporting quality: ICAI

ICAI CA exams 2025

ICAI CA Admit Card 2025: How to download May Inter, Final hall tickets

ICAI India

CA final exams to be held thrice a year from this year, announces ICAI

It is important for Sebi to ensure the protection of investors' interests. Along with ICAI, a system can be developed to prevent fraud, he added.

In recent years, there have been increased investments in the capital market, including from retail investors. Also, there have been instances of financial misdoings and price rigging.

To protect investors' interests and boost the financial markets, various efforts are being taken by regulators to sensitise the public and curb frauds.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has more than 4.35 lakh members and over 10 lakh students.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Securities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI

Sebi mulls easing InvIT, REIT norms to boost ease of doing business

Sebi

Sebi accuses Adani's nephew in insider trading case, settlement talks on

markets

DIIs overtake FPIs as dominant investors in Indian markets in March quarter

Premiumequity mf, mutual fund

Equity MF inflows seen improving in April after three months of decline

Eternal (formerly known as Zomato) | (Photo: Company Website)

Eternal shares bounce 9% from day's low post Q4 show; is the worst over?

Topics : SEBI ICAI frauds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 03 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSBI Q4 ResultsStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon