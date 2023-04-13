IDBI Bank gains 10% as report says RBI has begun bid evaluation process



The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.06 per cent up at 60,431 as against a 9.6-per cent rally in the IDBI Bank. The stock quoted at Rs 51.67 apiece at close. Shares of state-owned lender IDBI Bank zoomed as much as 13 per cent in the intra-day trade, before settling nearly 10 per cent higher on the BSE, amid reports that the Reserve Bank of India has begun evaluating bids by potential buyers who have expressed interest in picking up a majority stake in the lender.



The report named Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 1.35 per cent), Prem Watsa-backed CSB Bank (down 0.07 per cent), and Emirates NBD as potential bidders. Business Standard couldn't independently verify the names of the likely bidders. "The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has begun evaluating at least five potential bidders interested in picking up a majority stake in state-owned IDBI Bank Ltd", news agency Reuters reported on Thursday. READ HERE



According to the report, the proposed IDBI stake sale is divided into two stages. In the first, an expression of interest (EOI) is invited, followed by a 'Fit and Proper' assessment and security clearances. Meanwhile, Business Standard had earlier reported that the strategic sale of stakes held by government and state-owned Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC) in IDBI Bank is expected to move to the second stage by the first quarter of FY24.

The government and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) are selling 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank, for which they had invited bids in October. The last date was set at December 16, but was later extended to January 7. The second stage is where qualified bidders will be provided with the Request for Proposal (RFP) document and further details of IDBI Bank, so that they can submit financial bids on the terms set out in the RFP. READ MORE