Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 01:52 PM IST
Home / Markets / News / Avantel shares plunge 10% as Q3 profit slumps 86%, revenue slides

Avantel shares plunge 10% as Q3 profit slumps 86%, revenue slides

Avantel's revenue from operations came in at ₹51.71 crore in Q3FY26, down 26.83 per cent from ₹70.68 crore in the December 2024 quarter

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 1:43 PM IST

Avantel share price today: Shares of Avantel, an Aerospace and Defence contractor, fell nearly 10 per cent on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, after the company reported a disappointing set of numbers for the quarter ended December 2025 (Q3FY26). 
 
At 01:25 PM, the company's share price was trading 7.15 per cent lower at ₹126.5 compared to the previous session's close of ₹136.23 on the NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was up 0.22 per cent at 25,102.90 levels. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹3,364 crore. The stock has tanked around 43 per cent from the 52-week high of ₹215 touched on October 10, 2025.
 
 
In the Q3FY23, the company's revenue from operations came in at ₹51.71 crore, down 26.83 per cent from ₹70.68 crore in the December 2024 quarter. On a sequential basis, revenue declined 6.68 per cent from ₹55.42 crore in Q2FY26. This represents the third straight quarter of sequential revenue contraction, pointing to ongoing issues related to demand conditions or execution.
 
The company's net profit declined 86.34 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹2.74 crore in Q3FY26 against ₹20.08 crore in the year-ago period.
 
Avantel's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) also declined 60.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹12.96 crore against ₹32.56 crore in December 2024. 

Earlier this month, the company had announced that it had received a purchase order valued at ₹11.19 crre from NewSpace India. According to an exchange filing, the order comprises the supply, installation, and commissioning of devices for Xponders. The contract is expected to be executed by July 2026. '
 
Additionally, the company also received a manufacturing contract worth ₹1.76 crore from Bharat Electronics. The order is scheduled to be executed by July 2026. 
 
Avantel is involved in the business of designing, developing, and maintaining wireless and satellite communication products, defence electronics, radar systems, and the development of network management software applications for its customers, mainly from the aerospace and defence sectors. 

