Nifty Auto index slips 2%; M&M, Hyundai Motor skid up to 5%; here's why

Shares of automobiles were under pressure with the Auto index falling by 2 per cent on the bourses in Tuesday’s intra-day deals amid buzz that India plans to slash tariffs on cars imported from the European Union to 40 per cent from as high as 110 per cent.

Nifty Auto and BSE Auto index were down 2 per cent on the bourses in intra-day deals and underperformed the market. At 09:33 AM; Nifty Auto and BSE Auto index were down 1.4 per cent each, as compared to 0.32 per cent fall in the Nifty 50 and a 0.44 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

Why are automobile stocks under pressure on Tuesday?

According to media reports, India and the European Union are close to concluding a free trade agreement under which India will cut import duties on a limited number of European cars to about 40 per cent; down from current levels i.e. 70–110 per cent.

The tariff concession is restricted to internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles only, priced above €15,000, and will apply under a quota system, meaning only a fixed number of cars will qualify (2 lakh cars per annum). Electric vehicles (EV) are excluded from these concessions for now, reflecting India’s intent to protect its domestic EV industry. Over a longer transition period, duties on eligible cars could be reduced further, potentially to around 10 per cent, subject to agreed timelines and safeguards.

India and the EU are expected to announce on Tuesday the conclusion of protracted negotiations for the free trade pact, after which the two sides will finalise the details and ratify what is being called "the mother of all deals.

ICICI Securities view on Indian auto industry

According to ICICI Securities, by limiting tariff cuts to ICE cars above €15,000 (landed incl. duty costs in India at >₹ 22 lakh) and capping volumes through quotas, India has signalled a cautious opening rather than a full-scale liberalisation of its auto market. The structure of the deal clearly favours premium and luxury European brands (can potentially expand the luxury car segment in India which is pegged at ~52,000 units p.a.), while shielding mass market segments and the strategic EV ecosystem at home for players like M&M, Maruti & Tata Motors.

The benefits to be accrued to the Indian auto industry for exports to EU could not be ascertained at this point in time and shall await further details in this matter, the brokerage firm said in a note. However, ICICI Securities see limited impact of this lower import tariffs on Indian Auto OEM space which is steadily progressing to clock ~45 lakh units' sales volume in FY26E.

Auto sector Q3 results preview

Analysts at BNP Paribas India expect the October to December 2025 quarter (Q3FY26) revenue expansion to be mainly driven by strong volume growth with Maruti Suzuki India, M&M and TVS Motor being the leaders followed by Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Ashok Leyland and Bajaj Auto.

While the brokerage firm expects revenue expansion to be strong, operating margin could be impacted as proprietary commodity index has increased for PVs and 2Ws due to a rise in base metal prices. Hence, analysts expect modest margin expansion as the tailwind from better utilisation should be partly offset by c40-50bp hit from higher commodity prices, some impact from INR depreciation and continued high discounts in PVs.