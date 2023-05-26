Earnings Watch: Archean Chemical, Astra Microwave Products, BEML, BHEL, Chambal Fertilisers, City Union Bank, Easy Trip Planners, Edelweiss Financial Services, Engineers India, Finolex Cables, Gateway Distriparks, Grasim, GVK Power, Hinduja Global Solutions, Imagicaa World, Indigo Paints, Inox Wind, Ion Exchange, Jain Irrigation, Karnataka Bank, Lokesh Machines, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Maharashtra Seamless, Mirc Electronics, MOIL, Samvardhana Motherson, Naukri, NCC, Nucleus Software, ONGC, Purvankara, Shree Renuka Sugars, Sundaram Brakes, Sun Pharma, Sunteck Realty, TCPL Packaging, Tide Water Oil, VIP Clothing and Wockhardt are few of the prominent companies scheduled to announce March quarter earnings today on Friday.

The key benchmark indices are likely to start Friday’s trading session on a quiet note amid mixed global cues. At 07:30 AM, the SGX Nifty June futures quoted at 18,415, indicating a flat start to the Nifty 50.