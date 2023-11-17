Stocks to Watch today, Nov 17: Delhivery, IDBI Bank, TVS Motor, Oil-linked

Stocks to Watch on Friday, November 17: Asia Pacific Asia Pacific markets were largely lower Friday . At 7:30 AM, Gift Nifty was down 20 points at 19,809 levels.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite was down 0.4 per cent amid an 8-per cent crack in Alibaba shares. Hang Seng, meanwhile, shed 1.65 per cent.

Australia and South Korea's benchmark indices fell 0.2 per cent and 0.80 per cent, respectively.

Nikkei was the only index in green, up 0.06 per cent.

Overnight, the Dow Jones slipped 0.13 per cent, the S&P 500 ticked higher by 0.12 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite inched up by 0.07 per cent.

Here's a list of stocks to watch out today:

Oil-linked stocks: Stocks dependent on crude oil and it's derivatives, such as oil marketing companies, paints, tyres, oil explorers, etc might show some action on the bourses on Friday after Brent crude tumbled 5 per cent Thursday to hover around $77 per barrel-mark.

Financials: Shares of banks and NBFCs are likely to hog the limelight following the Reserve Bank of India's mandate to assign higher risk weightage for unsecured loans.

Delhivery: SoftBank may offload around 31 million, or 4 per cent stake, in the logistics company for $150 million via block deals today, according to reports.

SJVN: It has signed a power purchase agreement with Solar Energy Corp. of India Ltd. for a 200 MW grid-connected wind power project worth Rs 1,400 crore.

The project is expected to be completed within 24 months of the agreement's effective date.

IDBI Bank: The divestment of IDBI Bank might face delays, potentially missing the March 2024 deadline, as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) continues its thorough scrutiny of potential buyers, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), said on Thursday.

JSW Infrastructure: The The JSW Group company has won an order to develop an all-weather, deep-water, greenfield port at Keni in Karnataka on Public Private Partnership basis, at an estimated cost of Rs 4,119 crore. The initial capacity of the port would be 30 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

TVS Motor Company: It has signed an agreement with Emil Frey, one of Europe's largest automobile importers and retailers, for distribution of its products including the TVS Apache RTR 310 in European Union markets.

France will be the first country for the launch, where an entire suite of its products including ICE and EV models will be made available starting January 2024.

JSW Steel: JSW Steel has decided to withdraw its plans to surrender an iron ore mine in Odisha, which it had acquired through auction in 2020, due to the current demand and supply dynamics of the raw material in the country.

Shilpa Medicare: Company has entered into a Share subscription and Shareholders Agreement with Ash Ingredients Inc to sell 4 per cent of its stake held in Sravathi Advance Process Technologies Private Limited.

Brigade Enterprises: The real estate firm has formalised a joint development agreement (JDA) with Krishna Priya Estates Private Ltd and Micro Labs Ltd to develop approximately 2 million square feet of residential housing in Yelahanka, North Bengaluru, boasting a Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 2,100 crore.

Ramkrishna Forgings: The company has made an additional investment by way of rights issue in the equity share capital of RKFL Engineering Industry Private Limited (REIPL), wholly owned

subsidiary company, by subscription of 10 million equity shares worth Rs 10 crore.

DCX Systems: Board has approved raising up to Rs 500 crore through multiple instruments.

Axita Cotton: The Board of Directors will meet on Thursday, November 23, to recommend and approve proposal of issue of bonus shares.