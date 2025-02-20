Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 09:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India Glycols up 6% on securing Rs 1,264.2 crore order to supply ethanol

The contract has been awarded by Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Reliance Industries, and Nayara Energy

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

India Glycols shares jumped 5.7 per cent on February 20, 2025, and logged an intraday high at Rs 1225.25 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company bagged a contract for the supply of 18.06 crore liters of ethanol with an estimated value of Rs 1,264.20 crore. 
 
Around 9:27 AM, India Glycols shares were up 2.02 per cent at Rs 1182.2 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.41 per cent at 75,625.12. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 3,660.27 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 1,545 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 685 per share.
 
 
"We wish to inform you that the company has been allocated quantities through tender(s) participation for the supply of 18.06 crore liters of Ethanol with an estimated value aggregating to Rs 1,264.20 crore under the Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme (“EBPP”) during Ethanol Supply Year from 1st November 2024 till October 31, 2025," the filing read.
 
The contract has been awarded by Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Reliance Industries, and Nayara Energy.
 
In Q3, the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 57 crore as compared to 42 crore a year ago, up 36.5 per cent. Its revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at Rs 975 crore as against Rs 904 crore a year ago. 

The company's Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at Rs 129 crore as compared to Rs 107 crore, up 21.2 per cent and Ebitda margins stood at Rs 13.2 per cent as compared to Rs 11.8 per cent a year ago. 
 
India Glycols Limited is an Indian company that specialises in the production of a variety of chemicals, including ethylene glycol, monoethylene glycol (MEG), diethylene glycol (DEG), and other specialty chemicals. The company is a major player in the chemical industry and operates in sectors such as petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and personal care. IGL is also involved in the production of bio-based products, such as bioethanol and green chemicals, and it has made strides toward sustainability in its operations.
 
In the past one year, Indian Glycols shares have gained 31.7 per cent against Sensex's rise of 4 per cent. 

