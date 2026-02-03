India-US deal cheer: 213 stocks hit upper circuit on BSE, 18 zoom up to 20%

Share prices of textiles, gems and jewellery and sea foods companies were on a roll, zooming up to 20 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade after the long-awaited Indo-US trade deal was announced, with the US agreeing to lower the reciprocal tariff on Indian imports from 25 per cent to 18 per cent and completely removing the 25 per cent punitive tariff related to Indo-Russian oil trade.

ALSO READ | Gokaldas to KPR Mill: Textile stocks soar up to 20% on India-US trade deal Gokaldas Exports (₹696.10), Indo Count Industries (₹286.90) and Kitex Garments (₹196.30) from the garments & apparels, Goldiam International (₹360.90) from gems & jewellery, Avanti Feeds (₹960.80), Apex Frozen Foods (₹351.01) and Waterbase (₹49.22) from shrimp were locked in the 20 per cent upper circuit on the BSE.

Garware Hi-Tech Films (₹3,905.20), Camlin Fine Sciences (₹168.95), Pokarna (₹869.85), Avalon Technologies (₹1,029.10) and ADF Foods (₹ 206.80) among total 18 stocks were also locked in 20 per cent upper circuit on the BSE.

Meanwhile, a total 213 stocks were locked at the upper circuit on the BSE on Tuesday at 01:08 PM; the exchange data shows. The notable stocks include Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing (up 10 per cent at ₹942.40), IZMO (10 per cent at ₹688.95), Ceinsys Tech (5 per cent at ₹1,020.90) and Epack Prefab Technologies (5 per cent at ₹200.25).

The textile sector would be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the India-US trade deal . Indo Count Industries, Gokaldas Exports and Welspun Living’s high revenue share from the US market (65-90 per cent of revenue).

The imposition of a higher tariff on India by the US impacted the business momentum and margin of these companies. The 50 per cent tariff imposed on India in late August 2025 has impacted India's export competitiveness in the US market, Indo Count said in the Q2 earnings conference call.

ALSO READ | Apex Frozen, Avanti Feeds hit 20% upper circuit on US tariff relief Avanti Feeds said it expects demand for shrimps to continue growing and remain sustainable across both global and domestic markets. Consumption trends remain strong, supported by shrimp's position as a versatile, affordable and widely accepted protein. Additionally, rising health awareness, expansion of retail and food services channels and increasing preferences for value-added seafood products are further driving demand. These factors collectively reinforce a positive outlook for sustained market growth in the near- and long-term sustainability of the sector, the company said.

Kunal Vora, Head of India Equity Research at BNP Paribas India sees benefits for Indian exporters, especially in the labour oriented sectors, such as textiles, gems & jewellery, electronics and transport equipment, as they become more competitive post the trade deals with the EU and the US.

Tariffs on Indian goods are now slightly favourable against some of the Asian neighbours who compete for the same exports pie. Improving exports outlook and potential return of foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows would be positive for INR, said Kunal Vora.

According to Axis Securities, the US–India trade deal is particularly positive for export-oriented sectors with meaningful exposure to the US market. Sectors such as textiles, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, auto ancillaries, IT services and select industries stand to benefit from improved market access, tariff rationalisation and greater supply-chain certainty. Over time, higher order inflows, better capacity utilisation and improved earnings visibility could support sustained growth and valuation re-rating for these sectors, the brokerage firm said. =============================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.