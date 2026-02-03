Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 12:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ather Energy shares spike 13% as Q3 loss narrows on higher sales

Ather Energy posted a net loss of ₹85 crore for the three months ended December 31, compared with a loss of ₹198 crore a year earlier

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 12:45 PM IST

Shares of Ather Energy rose nearly 13 per cent on Tuesday, the best session since September last year, after the company's net loss narrowed in the December quarter (Q3 FY26), on higher sales volumes.  
Electric two-wheeler maker's stock rose as much as 12.7 per cent during the day to ₹684 per share, the biggest intraday gain since September 1 last year. Ather Energy stock pared gains to trade 12 per cent higher at ₹679 apiece, compared to a 2.9 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 12:05 PM.  
Shares of the company rose to the highest level since January 8 this year and currently trade at 5.1 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 10 per cent this year, compared to a 1.1 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. Ather Energy has a total market capitalisation of ₹25,915.56 crore.
 

Ather Energy Q3 results 

The company posted a net loss of ₹85 crore for the three months ended December 31, compared with a loss of ₹198 crore a year earlier. Total income rose to ₹996 crore from ₹650 crore in the year-ago period. Ather said it recorded its highest-ever quarterly sales volumes at 67,851 units, a 50 per cent increase from a year earlier. 
Ather said its losses continued to shrink, with Ebitda loss down to ₹29.9 crore, and the quarterly loss narrowed by 45 per cent as compared to Q2 FY26. 

For the quarter ended December 2025, Ather Energy's total income was driven by robust volume growth and a rising contribution of non-vehicle revenue, including software subscriptions, charging, accessories, spares and service, which rose to 14 per cent of revenue.

Ather Energy management commentary

"Q3 has been a strong quarter for us. Robust festive demand, healthy volume growth, and improving market share together drove our best quarterly revenue and Ebitda so far. Over the past few quarters, we have stayed very focused on getting the fundamentals right by improving unit economics, margins, and operating leverage, and that effort is now clearly showing in the improvement in EBITDA,” said Tarun Mehta, executive director and chief executive officer, Ather Energy.  
"What is particularly encouraging is the strength of our ecosystem. AtherStack attach rates remain very high, and customer engagement is deepening even as our sales scale. All of this gives us confidence that the business is structurally prepared for sustainable, long-term growth."

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 12:30 PM IST

