Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Indian bond yields dip as RBI cuts debt sale, govt announces second buyback

Indian bond yields dip as RBI cuts debt sale, govt announces second buyback

The benchmark bond yield may drop to 6.30 per cent by March end, on strong foreign inflows and rate cuts from the central bank

Govt bonds

Indian government bond yields declined in the early trade on Monday. Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 10:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian government bond yields declined in the early trade on Monday after the central bank trimmed its debt sales and announced a second debt buyback in two weeks.
 
The benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 6.7735 per cent as of 10:00 a.m. IST, compared with its previous close of 6.7914 per cent.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Multiple factors from the domestic side are helping, and we could see the benchmark bond yield settling around the 6.75 per cent mark for the day, with the focus sifting to inflation data after that," a trader with a primary dealership said.
 
 
The Reserve Bank of India net sold bonds worth only Rs 20 crore ($2.38 million) in the week ended Oct. 4, after not selling debt for the week ended Sept. 27.
 
Prior to that, the RBI had sold bonds from its portfolio for 11 consecutive weeks, posting its longest such streak since January 2022. The central bank sold bonds worth over Rs 24,000 crore in the 11 weeks to Sept. 20.
 
New Delhi will buyback bonds worth Rs 25,000 crore on Thursday, after a similar auction last week, where it bought back papers worth around Rs 24,000 crore.
 
India will release retail inflation data for September after market hours. A Reuters poll pegs the reading at 5.04 per cent versus 3.65 per cent in August.
 

More From This Section

Stock market, Indian market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 500 pts, at 81,900, Nifty over 25,100; Financials, Auto gain

Shares of Avenue Supermarts (DMart) have gained about 5 per cent over the past week on better-than-expected June quarter (Q1FY25) performance, hopes of a recovery in discretionary demand, and margin gains going ahead.

DMart share price plunges 9% as Q2 miss street estimates, brokerages mixed

Ipca labs

Ipca Labs share price hits new high; Motilal Oswal upgrades stock to 'buy'

Wipro

Wipro gains 3% as board to mull bonus issue in a meeting on Oct 16-17

road construction

Ashoka Buildcon stock flies 8% after Co receives LoA worth Rs 3,982 cr

Sentiment was also buoyed by India's inclusion in FTSE Russell's emerging market debt index and the RBI's policy stance change to neutral last week.
 
The benchmark bond yield may drop to 6.30 per cent by March end, on strong foreign inflows and rate cuts from the central bank, said Jean Charles Sambor, head of emerging markets debt at TT International Asset Management.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Bonds

Govt bond yields may partly reverse fall as borrowing plan disappoints

Govt bonds

Govt bond yields seen little changed, focus shifts to domestic triggers

corporate bond

Indian bond yields may dip; no clarity over Fed rate hike to limit fall

Govt bonds

Govt bond yields seen steady ahead of state debt sale, US economic data

Govt bonds

Govt bond yields steady, benchmark holds above 6.85% as traders await data

Topics : Indian Bond market Indian bonds RBI Bonds bond yield Bond Yields

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 10:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon