Elecon Engineering tanks 13% on posting Q3 results; check details here
Elecon Engineering share price slipped after the company reported a 33.1 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the December quarter at ₹72 crore
SI Reporter Mumbai
Listen to This Article
Elecon Engineering Company shares tanked 13.4 per cent on BSE, registering an intra-day low at ₹435 per share. The selling pressure on the counter came after the company released its December quarter (Q3FY26) numbers.
At 9:57 AM, Elecon Engineering Company’s share price was trading 10.6 per cent lower at ₹449.25 on the BSE. In comparison, the Sensex was up 0.01 per cent at 84,185.36. The stock commands a market capitalisation of ₹10,086.78 crore, with its 52-week high at ₹716.55 per share and a 52-week low at ₹6.12 per share.
Elecon Engineering Company Q3 results
The heavy electrical equipment’s company reported a 33.1 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the December quarter at ₹72 crore, as against ₹108 crore a year ago.
Its revenue from operations stood at ₹552 crore, up 4.3 per cent, as compared to ₹529 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
Also Read
The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹109 crore, as against ₹143 crore, down 23.4 per cent.
Ebitda margins stood at 19.8 per cent, as compared to 27 per cent a year ago.
Order-in-take for the quarter was ₹ 701 crore, and order book as at December 31, 2025 stood at ₹1,372 crore.
‘We are steadily advancing towards our strategic objective of generating 50 per cent of our consolidated revenue from international markets by FY30. Strengthening relationships with global OEMs and continued brand-building initiatives reinforce our confidence in achieving this milestone,” said Prayasvin B. Patel, chairman & managing director, Elecon Engineering Company.
He added: Our growth strategy is underpinned by strategic alliances with international partners, Continued investments in research and development (R&D) and innovation, and a focused push to scale our high-growth MHE division. These initiatives collectively position Elecon to outperform industry trends, expand our domestic and global presence, and most importantly, deliver sustainable, profitable growth.
Elecon Engineering Company was established in 1951 and is a manufacturer of Industrial Gears and Material Handling Equipment with seven decades of experience and expertise in Asia. The product solutions include designing, manufacturing, supply, erection and commissioning of the products which are majorly used in Cement, Sugar, Defence, Steel, Mining and Power sectors along with other sectors.
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 10:12 AM IST