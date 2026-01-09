Elecon Engineering tanks 13% on posting Q3 results; check details here

Elecon Engineering Company shares tanked 13.4 per cent on BSE, registering an intra-day low at ₹435 per share. The selling pressure on the counter came after the company released its December quarter (Q3FY26) numbers.

Elecon Engineering Company Q3 results

The heavy electrical equipment’s company reported a 33.1 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the December quarter at ₹72 crore, as against ₹108 crore a year ago.

Its revenue from operations stood at ₹552 crore, up 4.3 per cent, as compared to ₹529 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹109 crore, as against ₹143 crore, down 23.4 per cent.

Ebitda margins stood at 19.8 per cent, as compared to 27 per cent a year ago.

ALSO READ: Meesho gets new 'Reduce' from JM Financial; upside limited post IPO run-up Order-in-take for the quarter was ₹ 701 crore, and order book as at December 31, 2025 stood at ₹1,372 crore.

‘We are steadily advancing towards our strategic objective of generating 50 per cent of our consolidated revenue from international markets by FY30. Strengthening relationships with global OEMs and continued brand-building initiatives reinforce our confidence in achieving this milestone,” said Prayasvin B. Patel, chairman & managing director, Elecon Engineering Company.

He added: Our growth strategy is underpinned by strategic alliances with international partners, Continued investments in research and development (R&D) and innovation, and a focused push to scale our high-growth MHE division. These initiatives collectively position Elecon to outperform industry trends, expand our domestic and global presence, and most importantly, deliver sustainable, profitable growth.