Transformers & Rectifiers climbs 3% post Q3 results, trims gains later

Transformers and Rectifiers shares rose 3.3 per cent on BSE, registering an intra-day high at ₹301.6 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company released its Q3 results.

At 10:41 AM, Transformers and Rectifiers' share price was trading 0.62 per cent higher at ₹293.65 on the BSE. In comparison, the Sensex was down 0.09 per cent at 84,102.42. The stock commands a market capitalisation of ₹8,814.37 crore, with its 52-week high at ₹617.48 per share and a 52-week low at ₹230 per share. However, the stock pared gains around 11:05 AM, and was trading 0.84 per cent lower at ₹289.4 per share.

Transformers and Rectifiers Q3 results

The heavy electrical equipment’s company reported a 37 per cent jump in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the December quarter to ₹76 crore, as against ₹55.5 crore a year ago.

Its revenue from operations stood at ₹736.76 crore, up 32 per cent, as compared to ₹559.36 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹129.24 crore, as against ₹93.75 crore, up 38 per cent. Ebitda margins stood at 17.54 per cent, as compared to 16.76 per cent a year ago.

The company’s new Orders during the quarter stood at ₹665 crore with strong growth in order pipeline from utilities, infrastructure, and industrial sectors, according to the filing. Revenue target for the current financial year was at ₹2,600 crore.

That apart, Mukul Srivastava, chief executive officer (CEO) of the company, with effect from January 7, 2026, tendered his resignation due to personal circumstances.

“Due to personal circumstances, I hereby tender my resignation as the CEO of the company. Kindly accept my resignation from the post of CEO of Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Limited, and relieve me of my duties by end of the Day on January 7, 2026,” the filing read.