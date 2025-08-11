Siemens reports mixed Q1; should you stay invested or book profit?

Siemens Q1 results review: Heavy electrical equipment company, Siemens, released its Q3 numbers on Friday, after market hours.
In Q3, Siemens reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹422.9 crore, as compared to ₹577.7 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), down 26.7 per cent. The company’s consolidated revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at ₹4,346.8 crore, as against ₹3,763 crore in the year-ago period, up 15.5 per cent.
The board also decided to change the financial year of the company from the existing October-September to April-March. The current financial year is changed to October 1, 2024, to March 31, 2026 (18 months), and, thereafter, the financial year of the company shall be from April 1 to March 31, every year.
Siemens Q1 results analysis: Brokerage view
Nuvama Institutional Equities | Hold | Target ₹3,170
The brokerage builds 11 per cent revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) and 12–12.5 per cent operating profit margin (OPM) over FY24–27E, and assigns a 45x PE to FY27E, yielding an unchanged target price. It continues to prefer high-growth SIEM energy business (separate listing recently) led by the ongoing Power Transmission and Distribution (T&D) capex super-cycle.
Motilal Oswal | Neutral | Target cut to ₹3,300 from ₹3,450
Going ahead, analysts would watch out for a broad-based recovery in inflows across all divisions, and margin improvement, particularly in mobility and digital industries. They have incorporated the changes related to the change in financial year and Q3FY26 performance and rolled forward the target price to 45x Sep’27E earnings per share (EPS).
Antique Stock Broking | Buy | Target raised to ₹3,892 from ₹3,179
The brokerage has raised its target on the back of a healthy order pipeline and long-term growth visibility, according to reports. Avendus Spark | Reduce | Target raised to ₹2,879 from ₹2,859 The brokerage believes demand outlook is supported by public capex. Further, revenue CAGR is expected at 8 per cent over next two years, according to reports.