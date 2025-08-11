Monday, August 11, 2025 | 11:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Here's why Mahindra Logistics' share is buzzing in trade today; details

Here's why Mahindra Logistics' share is buzzing in trade today; details

Mahindra Logistics' share price rose after the company launched Alyte, a premium, tech-enabled B2C mobility service aimed at digitally connected urban commuters.

Mahindra Logistics

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Mahindra Logistics share price: Logistics solutions provider Mahindra Logistics shares were in demand on Monday, August 11, 2025, with the scrip rising as much as 3.99 per cent to an intraday high of ₹334.25 per share.
 
Around 11:00 AM, Mahindra Logistics share price was trading 2.10 per cent higher at ₹328.15 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.36 per cent higher at 80,146.45 levels.
 

Why did Mahindra Logistics shares rise today?

 
Mahindra Logistics’ share price rose after the company launched Alyte, a premium, tech-enabled B2C mobility service aimed at digitally connected urban commuters. 
 
The offering covers airport-to-city, in-city, and outstation rides, blending comfort, advanced technology, sustainability, and elevated service standards. Alyte made its debut in Delhi-NCR, with planned expansions to Noida International Airport, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and other key cities.
 
 
The brand builds on Mahindra Logistics’ existing corporate mobility business, bringing all people-mobility services under one modern identity. This move strengthens its presence in the B2C space, with a focus on delivering safe, reliable, and seamless travel for both corporate and individual users. 

Alyte promises assured rides, transparent surge-free pricing, zero cancellations, trained chauffeurs, 24/7 human customer support, and live GPS tracking.  
 
Besides, the bookings are managed through a new mobile app that offers real-time tracking, secure payments, and an intuitive interface for hassle-free travel.
 
To cater to varied customer needs, Alyte offers two service tiers. Alyte Privé features premium electric vehicles for travellers seeking comfort and sustainability, while Alyte Select provides high-quality sedans and SUVs for everyday commuting. 
 
Hemant Sikka, managing director and CEO, Mahindra Logistics, said, “India’s mobility ecosystem stands at an inflection point – demanding new standards in safety, comfort, reliability, and service excellence. With Alyte, we are building on a trusted legacy to reimagine urban and airport mobility through a premium, techenabled platform that shapes the future of people mobility.”
 
The launch reflects Mahindra Logistics’ push into the premium urban mobility segment, a move that has buoyed investor sentiment.
 

About Mahindra Logistics 

 
Mahindra Logistics Limited (MLL) is an integrated third-party logistics (3PL) provider specialising in supply chain management and enterprise mobility solutions. 
 
Serving over 400 corporate clients across sectors such as automobiles, engineering, consumer goods, and e-commerce, the company operates on an asset-light model. The company delivers customised, technology-driven solutions that cover the entire supply chain as well as people mobility services. 
 
The market capitalisation of Mahindra Logistics is ₹3,254.62 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.
 

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

