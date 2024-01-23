Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Investors' wealth erodes by Rs 8.50 trillion as stock markets tumble

Following the decline in the benchmark index, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies eroded by Rs 8,50,820.81 crore to Rs 3,65,97,915.97 crore

bse, stock market, markets

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 6:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Equity investors became poorer by Rs 8.50 lakh crore on Tuesday as markets came under a bear attack, with the benchmark Sensex falling almost 1,053.10 points.
Equity benchmark index Sensex tumbled 1,053 points to close below the 71,000 level on Tuesday, dragged down by index heavyweights HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and SBI amid mixed global cues.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Following the decline in the benchmark index, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies eroded by Rs 8,50,820.81 crore to Rs 3,65,97,915.97 crore.
The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies stood at Rs 3,74,48,736.78 crore on January 20.
Domestic equities opened on a positive note but soon drifted into red witnessing a huge sell-off amid profit booking, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
Global sentiments turned cautious after a Fitch Group statement that South Asian economies would be most affected, amid rising hostilities in the Red Sea due to Houthi attacks and India's economic forecast faces a significant risk on account of a prolonged spell of disruptions, Khemka said.
Further, the Bank of Japan followed China and kept interest rates unchanged. Now investors are awaiting US GDP data due late today along with the European Central Bank rate decision due later this week. On the domestic front, this week is a truncated week with just three trading days.
Given weak global cues and mixed set of earnings released so far, the market is likely to consolidate and may drop a little further till the next set of fresh positive triggers, Khemka added.
Among the Sensex firms, IndusInd Bank was the biggest loser and fell 6.13 per cent, followed by SBI (3.99 pc), Hindustan Unilever (3.82 pc), Axis Bank (3.41 pc) and HDFC Bank (3.23 pc).
Midcap and smallcap indices witnessed more decline compared to the benchmarks.
The S&P BSE MidCap fell 2.95 per cent to close at 37,247.84 and the midcap index settled 2.79 per cent lower at 43,378.40. All the sectoral indices except healthcare settled with losses.
Realty and services indices fell the most by 5.46 per cent and 4.06 per cent, respectively. While metal declined 3.97 per cent, oil & gas lowered 3.96 per cent and energy went down by 3.70 per cent. Commodities, FMCG, financial services and capital goods were other laggards.

Also Read

ONGC to start oil production from $5bn deep-water project this month

Weighed by earnings hit, HDFC Bank may not perform in near-term: Analysts

GAIL to invest Rs 30,000 cr in next 3 years, scouts for LNG supplies abroad

ONGC starts oil production from delayed $5 billion deep-water project

Axis Bank Q3 result: Net profit up 3.7% to Rs 6,071 cr, NII at Rs 12,532 cr

Benchmark 10-yr bond yields steady at 7.1% as traders await fresh cues

Rupee falls 9 paise to close at 83.16 against dollar on weak sentiment

Stock of this smallcap industrial products company has zoomed 68% in 4 days

HUL hits 18-month low; stock plunges 8% in 2 days post weak Q3 results

Sensex sinks 1,668pts from day's high, hits 1-mth low of 70,200: Here's why

On the other hand, the healthcare index rose 1.02 per cent.
A total of 2,991 stocks declined while 938 advanced and 138 remained unchanged.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Stock Market Markets Equity markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 6:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayWPL 2024 full scheduleBudget LIVE UpdatesAyodhya Donation Advantage.Medi Assist HealthZee Entertainment Enterprises Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon